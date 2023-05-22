31-year-old Maryland woman dies after rear-ending dump truck Monday morning in Glasgow

A 31-year-old woman from North East, Maryland died after crashing into the back of a dump truck in Glasgow Monday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

State police said that the woman was driving in a Hyundai Sonata directly behind a Peterbilt dump truck full of gravel stone in the right lane of U.S. Route 40 eastbound near Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard Way. The truck began to slow down for a traffic light at 9:33 a.m., according to police, but the woman did not and rear-ended the truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where police said she later died. The driver of the dump truck, a 59-year-old man from Colora, Maryland, was not injured.

Police said Route 40 was decreased to one lane between Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard Way and Delaware Route 896 for about two hours.

