31-year-old missing after getting locked out of his car, Massachusetts police say

Police are searching for a missing man last seen locked out of his car in Massachusetts.

Michael Gray, 31, called police for help opening his car on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to a Dec. 12 news release from police in Peabody, a small city about 20 miles northeast of Boston.

But after he was unable to get into the car, he was driven to a family member’s workplace, police said.

The next day, after he had not been seen, a family member reported him missing to police.

“They hadn’t seen him from the night before and he didn’t come home. So that’s when they reported him as missing,” Lt. David Bonfanti told WCVB.

Gray is a white male with blue eyes and long brown hair, police said. He is believed to be driving a 2015 black Ford Escape with Massachusetts license plates.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts is urged to contact Peabody Police Sgt. Timothy Sullivan at 978-538-6323, police said.

A spokesperson for the Peabody Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Dec. 13.

