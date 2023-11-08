31-year-old mother of 2 is shot and killed while using ATM, Illinois family says

A mother was shot and killed in an attempted robbery as she was using an ATM, according to Illinois police and news reports.

Police in Worth, a suburb of Chicago, said the shooting happened Saturday, Nov. 4. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Jonnie Angel Klein, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members told Patch.com and WLS that Klein was using the ATM at Chase Bank when she was approached by two people. One of them shot Klein as she withdrew money from her account, family told the outlets.

“Somebody took their life because they needed money more,” Derek Klein, Jonnie Klein’s brother, told WBBM. “They didn’t get her money — she works too hard for it, and it cost her her life.”

Police said two suspects — 22-year-old Tamara Johnson and 23-year-old Jason Johnson — were arrested Sunday, Nov. 5. They were charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Johnsons are linked to several other armed robberies in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana, police said. Officers said they found multiple guns, including one believed to have been used in the killing of Klein.

“It seems like Jonnie was the end of that spree,” Klein’s sister-in-law, Bridgette McLain, told WBBM. “She took them out.”

Klein had two children, ages 14 and 10, according to her obituary. She was also a caretaker to her mother.

The obituary described Klein as “a warrior that never gave up.”

“She worked tirelessly to provide for her family without complaint,” the obituary said. “She was a kind, caring, humble, loving, family member ... a friend to many, a dedicated worker, a provider for those in need, and an amazing human being all round.”

The Johnsons are due in court Wednesday, Nov. 8, police said.

