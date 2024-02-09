31-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in east Arlington, police say

A motorcyclist who was critically injured after colliding with a car Feb. 1 in east Arlington has died, police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of E. Mitchell Street around 10:45 p.m. Investigators believe the 31-year-old crossed the double yellow lines and struck a westbound Toyota Camry, according to police.

The Camry’s occupants weren’t injured, but the motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike. He died at a local hospital this week, Arlington police said in a news release Friday.

The name of the motorcyclist hasn’t been publicly released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner yet.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police. The occupants of the Camry aren’t facing any charges in connection to the accident.

