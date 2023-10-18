31-year-old shot to death in Fort Worth strip mall parking lot late Tuesday

A man died late Tuesday when he was shot in the chest in an east Fort Worth strip mall parking lot, police said.

Reginald Austin Jr., 31, was shot outside the complex in the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The site is just south of the interchange of Interstates 30 and 820.

The assailant ran east from the parking lot after the shooting about 11:15 p.m., and Fort Worth police have not announced an arrest.

Police said they detained a witness who was uncooperative.

About 40 minutes after he was shot, Austin was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital.

