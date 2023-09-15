31-year-old woman killed inside her downtown LA apartment
The Los Angeles Police Department needs help solving a suspicious death inside a downtown L.A. highrise. Lauren Pozen reports.
The Los Angeles Police Department needs help solving a suspicious death inside a downtown L.A. highrise. Lauren Pozen reports.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
"Be thoughtful about your outfit," she advises. "The whole world may wind up seeing it."
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
I mean, don't you want your bathroom to be featured on an episode 'Cribs'?
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The plastic sandwich bags you've been using are not it.
Director and writers reveal how they transformed the "insane true story" into a gripping comedy-drama starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen and America Ferrara.
Yahoo News asked Ricardo Pires, a spokesperson for UNICEF, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency three questions about what caused the situation in Libya and how such tragedies can be prevented in the future.
After more than a year and a half in development, Meta is bringing Horizon Worlds out of the headset. The VR social app has started rolling out for some users on web and mobile in early access, Meta said. Meta has never released any user numbers for the VR version of Horizon Worlds, but reports have shown that the platform is not very populated.
Trump continues to lead the Republican field, with hopes for a new standard-bearer failing to materialize, three new polls suggest.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
Halle Berry and others are sharing their stories.
Experts weigh in on the best way to get a drier night’s sleep.
Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Save a bundle on comfy undies, supportive sneakers and long-sleeve tees, too.
The decision lies with NBA legend Grant Hill, USA Basketball's managing director, but that will not stop us from advising him on which 12 players to entrust capturing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Princess Peach Showtime puts everyone's favorite pink-draped mini monarch under the spotlight on March 22, 2024.