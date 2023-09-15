31-year-old woman killed inside her downtown LA apartment

TechCrunch

Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.