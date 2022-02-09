A 31-year-old woman is missing from Pompano Beach. Deputies are asking for help.

A 31-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, months after anyone was last known to have contact with her, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators released few details Wednesday. Bobbesha Wright’s mother, who lives in the Caribbean, said she hasn’t heard from her daughter since April 2021, and she reportedly has not been seen or heard from since October, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Wright, who has brown hair and eyes, is about 5′2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, was last known to be in Pompano Beach. The Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking anyone with information about where Wright may be to contact Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or the non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.