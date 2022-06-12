31 People With Alleged Ties To A Hate Group Found In A U-Haul, Suspected Of Planning Riots

Police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho stopped a suspicious U-Haul on Saturday and arrested 31 people who are believed to have ties to a white nationalist hate group.

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference according to KREM.

A concerned person called police around 1:38 p.m. after seeing the suspicious group loading into a U-Haul parked at the Springhill Suites, wearing masks and shields. The caller said the group “looked like a little army.”

Police stopped the group as they were driving near an area where a Pride event was taking place. When officers opened they truck, they found dozens of men in the back. The men were all wearing the same clothes, including khakis, with navy blue shirts, beige hats, and a white cloth covering their faces, police said. At least one smoke grenade was also found in the truck.

White said the group appeared to be planning to riot in several areas of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

“It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told Coeur d’Alene Press.

Police arrested the 31 individuals on charges of conspiracy to riot. The suspects, who came from at least 11 different states, were booked into the Kootenai County Jail.