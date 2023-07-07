31 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 7—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Shawn P. Burkett, 215 S. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Derek J. Tinsley, 2100 Wellington Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brittany Renee Page, 1212 Edison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

James Gregory Harrison, 1776 See Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault, and failure to stop after an accident.

Walter Deleonard Else, Jr., 3212 Harry Lee Lane, Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Tanya Ladonna Heard, 412 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kandyce Godsey, 5440 Fenwick Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Sean M. Conn, 2850 State Route 131, Fayetteville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Zarian Devonte Nichols, 1718 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Brenden J. Sandlin, 1727 S Derexa Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rachel Ann Eckler, 3453 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Christopher Michael Westendorf, 2222 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Walter L. Delong, 1500 Sherwood Drive, Apt. 1A, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), and inducing panic. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tony K. Willis, 6559 Plainfield Road, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James Dean Santimarino, 340 Lisbon St., Wellsville; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jeffrey Wolcott Ebner, 33 White Cloud Way, Alexander, NC; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in L.S.D., possession of L.S.D., trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Albert Felber, MACI; indicted on 13 counts of passing bad checks, and one count of grand theft.

Haley Nicole Breidel, 4 Bryant Lane, Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Casey Michael Sanchez, 1978 Starbridge Court, Columbus; indicted on one count each of assault and obstructing official business.

Jerald Robert Bradbury, 11810 Glenfalls Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Justin Douglas Rader, 1621 Ohio 131, Milford; indicted on 20 counts of violating a protection order, and one count each of kidnapping, abduction, and domestic violence.

Shawn Lamont Elliott, 5 Clearcreek Franklin Road, Unit 12, Springboro; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Tyler Adam Nalder, 733 Anthony Lane, Mason; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Dakota Keyton Plummer, 56 De Sales Ave., Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony Vito Traversa, 605 Anna St., Dayton; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Autumn Kimberly Edwards, 101 Boys Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Lloyd Tinch, 6621 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence, violating a protection order, and obstructing official business.

Tyler Michael Haddix, 105 Saylor St., Camden; indicted on one count of corrupting another with drugs.

Gary Michael Slone, 4109 Hunnicutt Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William David McKinley, 650 High St., Apt. 2, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and falsification.