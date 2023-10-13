31 pit bulls seized in Lancaster in ongoing South Carolina dogfighting probe

Authorities seized 31 pit bulls in Lancaster County in September as part of an ongoing investigation into dogfighting in South Carolina, police confirmed.

The dogs were found Sept. 21 at locations on Pinta Drive and Great Falls Highway, according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is south of Charlotte and southeast of Rock Hill.

Federal officials confirmed to McClatchy that around 120 dogs were seized around South Carolina that day after 10 search warrants were served, The State newspaper reported. Officials have not released if there have been any arrests.

In Lancaster County, 22 of the dogs, along with weapons, were found at the Pinta Drive site, authorities said. Nine dogs were taken from Great Falls Highway location, authorities said.

The dogs were described by sheriff officials as American pit bull terriers.

The dog seizures from Sept. 21 in Lancaster were part of an ongoing federal probe, the sheriff said.

“These two search warrants were among many that were served in locations across South Carolina that day related to the investigation,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

The investigation involves federal officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, ATF and Marshals Service, as well as Lancaster County deputies.

The dogs were removed and examined by an outside animal agency, officials said.

The September operation is believed to be the second-largest ever seizure of dogs in South Carolina history, according to The State.

In 2022, more than 300 dogs were recovered in an investigation around the state. About 80 of the dogs recovered in 2022 were in York County, officials said at the time.

There were not believed to be any related dogfighting searches in September in adjacent York and Chester counties, officials with sheriff’s offices in those counties told The Herald on Friday.