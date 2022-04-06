25 things you can buy on Amazon that will actually save you money

31 things you can buy on Amazon that will actually save you money

Sometimes the secret to saving even more money is spending some money—but only when it's investing in the right things. (Sadly, that probably means you should step away from the mini dinosaur waffle maker that you'll definitely only use once.

To help you cut costs and stash some extra cash, we've rounded up 31 amazing products from Amazon that will literally pay off in the long run.

1. These brilliant reusable sandwich bags

Snack smarter for less.

Sandwich and snack bags don't cost a lot—but when you're buying them every single week, it adds up. (Not to mention: All that plastic creates a lot of waste). Thousands of Amazon customers are switching to this plastic-free reusable alternative, which they love for keeping food fresh thanks to its pinch-and-seal technology. Plus, the bags are durable and dishwasher-safe, so they're easy to clean.

Get the Stasher Reusable Food Bag for $10.39

2. These popular dumbbells

Turn your home into a gym.

If you had told my 10-year-old self that one day I'd pay $80 a month just to struggle on a StairMaster every day, I would've laughed—yet, here we are. You can cancel your gym membership and still stay in shape with this dumbbell set. It's one of the most popular ones on Amazon because it comes with three different weight options and has a neoprene coating that's both comfortable and easy to grip.

Get the AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells 20-Pound Set for $34.96

3. This eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets

No chemicals make these wool balls friendly for sensitive skin.

The more laundry you do, the more dryer sheets you use... and the more money you spend. These wool dryer balls are reusable for up to 1,000 loads, and soften and dry your clothes faster than dryer sheets because they improve the airflow in your dryer, meaning you'll use less electricity and have a lower energy bill.

Get the Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls for $17.95

4. Our favorite portable blender

Put some ice in the bottle and blend it all up in seconds.

I love smoothies but hate the price, so when I saw that our experts had chosen the Ninja as the one of the best personal blenders right now, I had to get one myself. It was the best choice for my wallet (and my stomach). It has awesome blending power and is small enough to be portable, yet big enough to fit all of my favorite ingredients.

Get the Ninja Personal Blender for $59.99

5. This must-have for removing stains

We get it, sip happens.

Love red wine but hate the aftermath if you spill? Instead of paying for carpet cleaning or a brand-new rug, just use this spray. People claim that it easily removes even the biggest, most saturated red wine stains.

Get the Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover for $10.35

6. This nail lamp for spa-quality manicures

Never pay for another mani (or pedi) again.

When people say, "It costs money to look this good," they aren't kidding, especially when it comes to your nails. To avoid the expense that is your bi-weekly manicure, get this nifty UV nail lamp. One of our editors tried it for herself and loved how it worked with any gel polish—and that it put an end to her smudged, ruined nails for good.

Get the Sun2C LED UV Nail Lamp from Amazon for $31.99

7. This gadget to keep your food from going bad

The Fridge Fresh uses activated oxygen to prevent bacteria from growing.

A $29 gadget that claims to save you hundreds on groceries? Our kitchen & cooking editor was intrigued—but skeptical—so she tried it for herself. The verdict? She was pleasantly surprised. After a month, she found that her produce stayed fresher for longer (without any mold or odors) and says the Fridge Fresh is well worth a purchase.

Get the Fridge Fresh for $28.95

8. This professional-grade car wash

All you need is a little soap and a lot of water.

Do I like washing my car? No. Do I do it anyways? Yes. Why? Because it costs so much less than paying someone to do it for me. For a sparkly clean that's as good as what you'd get at the local car wash, Amazon reviewers recommend this foaming car wash. They love that it cleans off even the toughest dirt and grime, yet is safe enough to use on any vehicle no matter the finish or wax.

Get the Chemical Guys Foam Car Wash for $9.99

9. This coffee grinder to kick your Starbucks habit

The fresher the beans, the tastier the coffee.

Give up Starbucks? Over my dead body. Yet that's exactly what our e-commerce editor attempted—and not only did she live to tell the tale but she also learned how to make a great cup of coffee. It all starts with fresh beans, which you'll need a coffee grinder for. This electric one is our experts' favorite because it's simple to use and produced the most even grinds of all the grinders they tested.

Get the Baratza Encore Coffee Grinder for $139

10. This preventative eye mask

Their slogan is "like an energy drink for your eyes."

To avoid paying for pricey wrinkle creams or Botox in the future, beauty buffs recommend these under-eye masks. They claim they instantly de-puff and get rid of dark bags —an

Get the Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle Gold Collagen Eye Masks for $14.99

13. The cult-favorite Instant Pot to cook your own meals

Just set it and forget it.

There are few products (and even fewer appliances) that are more talked about than the Instant Pot. It's our favorite multicooker for its 10 (!!) different cooking functions, from pressure cooker to steamer and large capacity. It's perfect for big-batch cooking, so you don't end up ordering takeout for the seventh time this week.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra for $139.99

14. These wildly popular meal prep containers

Every day can be bring-your-lunch-to-work day.

Behind every healthy, budget-friendly packed lunch is a solid set of meal prep containers. Thousands of other Amazon shoppers swear by these glass ones from Prep Naturals, that they say keep meals fresh all week long.

Get the Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers for $30.99

15. These washable makeup remover towels

Toss them right in the laundry when you're finished.

It is cruelly ironic that taking off makeup is just as costly as putting it on—makeup removers and wipes don't come cheap. However, these reusable towels could put an end to those Sephora sprees. The more than 2,000 reviewers who gave them five stars say that the microfiber towels work incredibly well wet or dry. Plus, they are super soft, fluffy, and gentle on your skin.

Get the STS Makeup Remover Cloths (Set of 5) for $6.99

16. The number one smart thermostat

Hey Alexa, turn the temperature down.

I'm a woman obsessed with thermostats: What's the best temperature to keep them at? Should you ever turn them off? How can I stop paying so much for heat? While some of those questions still remain unanswered, the last one could be solved with our one of our favorite smart thermostats. It has scheduling and geofencing capabilities to help you be more energy-efficient, and you can control it from anywhere with your smartphone.

Get the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-fi Thermostat for $154.99

17. This water filter that everyone's obsessed with

You water will taste better and fresher when you use this pitcher.

Drinking bottled water on the regular is not only expensive, it's dangerous for you. Don't like the taste of your water? I hear you—and I suggest you get a Brita pitcher, which thousands of people use daily. It's so popular because it filters as you pour and minimizes waste.

Get the Brita Standard Everyday Water Filter Pitcher for $26.99

18. These packing cubes to avoid baggage fees

An over-packer's dream.

Invite me on a weekend trip and I'm the kind of person who will show up with enough luggage for a family of four for a week. That being said, I hate checked baggage fees, so I could definitely use these packing cubes, which our experts named the some of the best. They come in six different sizes and keep your things organized so you can fit even more in your carry-on.

Get the eBags Six-Piece Packing Cube Value Set for $45.83

19. This utensil set you can take anywhere

You'll even get a cute carrying case and a reusable straw.

So you pack your lunch every day for work. Great! But if you're still going through boxes of plastic utensils each month, you aren't saving as much money as you think. You may want to add one of these cutlery sets to your cart ASAP. Made from bamboo and completely reusable, reviewers love that the utensils are very durable (they can last for years!) and environmentally-friendly.

Get the BewBow Bamboo Utensils Cutlery Set for $9.99

20. This home insulation essential

Bonus: The stopper is waterproof and weather-resistant so it can go on inside and outside doors.

Trying to keep your heating bill to a reasonable amount during the winter is hard enough as it is.—the last thing you want to do is be hemorrhaging even more money because cold air is sneaking in under the door. This door draft stopper, which has hundreds of positive reviews for being easy to install and effective at blocking outside air and noise, can help prevent that.

Get the Suptikes Door Draft Stopper for $9.99

21. This spray bottle so you can save on cleaning supplies

There's both a stream and mist setting on the nozzle.

A clean home is a happy home, but it can also be an expensive one if you're shelling out for brand-name cleaning supplies on the regular. Frugal shoppers love using these glass reusable spray bottles instead, which they fill with their own DIY solutions, such as a mix of baking soda and water to clean your refrigerator. The bottles have more than 23,000 5-star reviews because they're leak-proof and don't get clogged.

Get the Sally's Organics Spray Bottles for $19.98

22. The toughest phone case

See you never shattered screens.

Whether you're prone to dropping your phone in the sink or accidentally sliding it off the edge of your desk, all those trips to the Apple store (and subsequent repairs) can get pricey. You can prevent these phone woes by investing in our experts' favorite heavy-duty phone case: The Spigen Slim Armor. Unlike other rugged cases, it's super slim while still providing military-grade drop protection.

Get the Spigen Slim Armor for $17.99

23. These light bulbs that will lower your energy bill

The bulbs come in almost every color temperature and wattage.

I never understood why my dad was always yelling at us to turn off the lights—until I became an actual bill-paying adult and got my first electric bill. (Dad, I get it now.) If you like finding ways to cut down on those costs, consider these LED light bulbs, which use 80 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs. Thousands of users claim they saw noticeable decreases in their energy bill immediately after installing them.

Get the Philips LED Non-Dimmable Frosted Light Bulb (16-Pack) for $29.93

24. This Shark Tank gadget for getting every last drop

The Spatty is great for scraping out cosmetics and cleaning products, too.

Think about how many jars of peanut butter you've thrown away that still have a few precious tablespoons left at the bottom—or how many bottles of salad dressing that have a few drops. I shudder at all those wasted condiments and money. That's why people rave about the Spatty from Shark Tank. Its reviewers say it's incredibly durable and can fit into all the bottles/jars/containers that a regular spoon can't.

Get the Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula for $9.99

25. This water-saving shower head

Rub a dub dub, no more money down the tub.

We all have that one family member: The one who says they're going to just take a "quick shower" and then disappears for 45 minutes, leaving no hot water for anyone else and sending the water bill skyrocketing. Since they probably won't change, your shower head will have to. Amazon reviewers like this one in particular because it has a low flow insert to conserve water but still provides the high pressure you crave.

Get the Aqua Elegante High Pressure Showerhead for $19.95

26. This shaker for making your own salad dressing

Mix, shake, pour, repeat.

Did you know that grocery shopping is one of the top 10 things that Americans overspend on? Eek. An easy way to stop draining your wallet at the grocery store is to make more of your own food, including condiments. This salad dressing shaker has a high rating and users like that it has measurement markings to make your life easier, and that the pour spot is leakproof and airtight.

Get the OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker for $16.99

27. This at-home dry cleaning kit

Laundry day just got a lot easier.

You pay a bunch of money for nice clothes, only to pay a bunch more money to have them dry cleaned—unless you have this product, that is. Safe to use on almost any fabric, reviewers claim it removes wrinkles and leaves their clothes soft and clean. One person even said it made her winter coat feel like brand new.

Get the Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaner for $8.97

28. This Kindle so you don't have to buy books

Save money and save the environment. Win-win.

Confession: I read at least two books a week. If I paid for every single one of those, I'd be more broke than I already am. While I'm more of a library-goer, our experts recommend the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite a cost-cutting alternative. It's our favorite Kindle for the great screen quality, a lot of storage space and because it can also be used to listen to audiobooks. Pro tip: You can sign up for Kindle Unlimited for $10 a month to save even more on your book addiction.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $139.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Things you can buy on Amazon that will save you money