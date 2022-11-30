31-year veteran becomes first Black assistant fire chief with Civil Service Board promotion

Jeff Morris became the Gadsden Fire Department's first Black assistant fire chief when he was promoted by the Gadsden Civil Service Board Nov. 15.

The promotion of Jeff Morris, a 31-year-veteran of the Gadsden Fire Department, to assistant chief marks a first for the city — the first Black assistant chief in the department's history.

Morris was promoted by the Gadsden Civil Service Board, which is appointed by the governor and charged by law with the hiring, firing, promoting and disciplining of Gadsden firefighters and police officers.

“While the Civil Service Board looks at a variety of factors in their decisions — which, by law, areuninfluenced by the administration — I am appreciative of this historic moment for Gadsden,”Mayor Craig Ford said. “In other areas of city government, I am striving to ensure that we notonly have the best-qualified leaders in place, but that we also have a city government which isreflective of its citizenry."

Morris holds numerous certifications from the Alabama Fire College in addition to severalcommendations for community service and bravery.

He has worked for the Gadsden Fire Department since 1991 and was promoted to commander in 2009. Most recently, he was commander at Station 6, which covers the North Gadsden region.“Chief Morris has been, and continues to be, an asset to both the community and thisdepartment,” said Fire Chief Wil Reed. “He brings years of experience with him to hisnew role. I look forward to working with him on several projects in the upcoming months.”

Morris' promotion comes after a historic change in the Civil Service Board itself. By law, the board must include one female member and one Black member.

For some time, the board operated with two female members, but when longtime member Alice Pruett retired, the appointment of Lacy Robinson gave the board two Black members.

In addition to Robinson, the board is made up of members Craig Inzer Sr., Juarus Rawls, Lou Cinda Munroe and J. Holland.

“I know it is important for the community to see itself reflected in its leadership, and we appreciate Mr. Morris for his service and leadership to the Gadsden Fire Department,” Ford said. “Our fire personnel are respected statewide for their professionalism and leadership, and we are proud of their work to keep Gadsden safe.”

