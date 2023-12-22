67 New Year's Eve appetizers to snack on 'til midnight

How much do I love New Year’s Eve appetizers? Let me count the ways.

For starters (pun intended), they’re the perfect ice breaker for when guests arrive. What’s better than walking into a room with countless bites to choose from? As guests settle in, the appetizer spread acts as a watering hole for people to mingle and munch.

On a good appetizer spread, there’s something for everyone. From simple cheese and charcuterie boards, chips and dips, fancy toasts piled high with spreads and toppings, marinated vegetables, chicken wings, stuffed mushroom sliders, mini meatballs and more, there’s bound to be something to satisfy every palate.

From a host’s point of view, appetizers are a great way to keep guests occupied while getting the rest of the party prepared. Shake up festive cocktails, pour glasses of wine, finish setting the table and put the finishing touches on the main course (if you’re having one) without worrying about diving into the action just yet. Bonus points if your guests brought appetizers to the table too… many hands make light work!

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a bountiful spread of light bites in one hand and a festive cocktail in the other? With plenty of appetizers to go around, there’s no need for a full blown three-course dinner. Trust me, your guests will want a cocktail hour that lasts all night long — or at least until just after midnight.

Big Festive Holiday Dip by Elizabeth Heiskell

Be forewarned: this dip will draw a crowd. The base is simple but packs a punch: Combine mayo, cream cheese, cheddar and green onions, top with crushed Ritz crackers and bake for 15 minutes until melty. Top the dip with bacon and homemade pepper jelly glaze and serve with more Ritz, of course.

Pull-Apart Pigs in a Blanket by Laura Vitale

Pigs in a blanket are practically perfect as is, but add the pull-apart factor and they’ll be even more of a crowd pleaser. Cut store-bought crescent dough into strips to blanket the mini hot dogs. Brush with mustard and arrange in a springform pan, then bake for an elevated interactive presentation.

Everything Pigs in Blankets with Cranberry Mustard by Zane Holmquist

Give your favorite childhood snack a grown-up makeover. The basic gist is the same, but here’s where the fun part comes in: Brush the puff pastry with a beaten egg and coat with Everything seasoning before baking. Dip these little piggies in homemade cranberry mustard to bring it all together.

Fig and Goat Cheese Toasts by Ina Garten

Ina Garten knows how to throw a festive dinner party, so keep this simple recipe in mind the next time you’re hosting guests. Toast slices of country bread, then spread with high-quality fig jam. Top with creamy goat cheese, some microgreens and drizzle with balsamic glaze for a grown-up cream cheese and jelly sandwich.

Chipotle Cheddar Crackers by Ina Garten

Forget slice-and-bake cookies and whip up these savory slice-and-bake cheddar crackers instead. (Another winner from Ina Garten!) The dough has a surprisingly short ingredient list: butter, freshly grated aged cheddar, flour and chipotle powder. Feel free to make it ahead of time and store it in the freezer until you’re ready to bake. To finish, top with Maldon sea salt.

Ricotta Crostini by Sal Lamboglia

If you’ve only ever ordered whipped ricotta toast at a restaurant before, you’ll be shocked to learn how easy it is to make at home. While you wait for the bread to toast, whip ricotta, heavy cream and salt until light and fluffy. Spread over the bread, season with salt and pepper and top with fresh herbs, nuts and honey.

Roasted Squash Whipped Ricotta Toast with Fried Sage by Will Coleman

Now that you have the basic ricotta toast technique down, it’s time to level it up! Whip ricotta with roasted butternut squash to give the spread a hint of holiday sweetness and color. Spread over toasted bread and top with fried sage leaves and roasted almonds.

Goat Cheese Toasts by Ina Garten

Transform a humble baguette into a fancy hors d'oeuvre that’s Ina Garten-approved. Slice the bread, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper, then bake until browned. Rub the finished toasts with a sliced clove of garlic, then spread with goat cheese and olives.

Jenna's Queso by Jenna Bush Hager

You can’t go wrong with queso. And this particular recipe from native Texan Jenna Bush Hager is inspired by Magnolia Cafe in Austin, so you know it’s going to be good. If you have 15 minutes to spare, this comforting cheesy dip is right around the corner.

Siri's Shrimp Cocktail by Siri Daly

For a cozy New Year’s Eve in for two, add this roasted shrimp cocktail to your menu. Instead of poaching, roast the shrimp with olive oil and salt and pepper until cooked through. Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon for a punchy bite.

Shrimp Cocktail with Dilly Horseradish Cream by Molly Baz

Shrimp cocktail was basically invented to be enjoyed with a cocktail in hand — at least it says so in the name! — so it’s the perfect New Year’s Eve appetizer. This method by Molly Baz calls for poaching shell-on shrimp in a poaching liquid made with water, salt and sugar. Once cooked, the shrimp are much easier to peel. (Thank you for that, Molly!) Serve with dilly horseradish cream instead of typical cocktail sauce.

Mini Croque Monsieur by Eden Grinshpan

The secret to a great appetizer? Make it mini! These mini croque monsieurs are like elevated grilled cheese with bechamel sauce and sliced smoked ham. Plus, you can’t go wrong with melted Gruyère!

Mini Lamb Kebab Burgers by Eden Grinshpan

Making these mini lamb kebab burgers will make you feel like you can quit your job and start your own catering company. Serve these with a garlicky tahini sauce and radish-parsley salad to contrast the rich lamb patty. Feel free to go bun-less if you want! Serve the burgers as is with toothpicks and the dipping sauce and salad on the side.

Korean Honey Butter Chicken Wings by Leah Cohen

For those who aren’t afraid to get their hands a little messy, these Korean honey butter chicken wings are a must-make. The secret to that crispy, crunchy texture? Deep fry them before coating in the sticky-sweet sauce made with garlic, butter, brown sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce, gochujang and honey.

Bobby Flay's Chipotle-Honey Glazed Chicken Wings by Bobby Flay

Leave it to Bobby Flay to level up the humble chicken wing. These honey-glazed chicken wings get a kick of smokiness from a flavorful dry rub made with Spanish paprika, cumin, coriander and a chipotle hot sauce glaze. Garnish with freshly squeezed lime and fresh cilantro.

Shawarma-Spiced Chicken Wings with Smoky-Sweet Toum by Adam Richman

I bet you haven’t ordered these wings from a bar menu before. I’m not sure what’s better: these flavor-bomb chicken wings or the smoky toum (garlic sauce) for dipping. Marinate the chicken wings in yogurt spiced with za’atar, cinnamon, allspice, onion powder, fresh herbs and lemon juice, then grill until crispy and charred. For the sauce, blend garlic and oil into a paste, then add dates, salt, lemon juice and aleppo pepper.

Za'atar-Spiced Fried Chicken Wings by Michael Solomonov

Philadelphia legend, Chef Michael Solmonov is to thank for these green-hued za-atar-spiced chicken wings. Follow his instructions for frying them up — and invest in a candy or deep-frying thermometer — for restaurant-level results.

Mochiko Chicken Wings by Adam Richman

Use mochiko flour to give these chicken wings a slightly sweet, super crispy exterior. (It also keeps the meat super juicy.) Sprinkled with sesame seeds and served with a side of Sriracha for dipping, these wings are not overly sauced, letting the crispy coating take center stage.

Mexican Philly Cheesesteak Sliders by David Rose

Philly cheesesteak is infused with Mexican flavors in this fun slider recipe. Sauté jalapeños along with onions and bell peppers, then cook alongside thinly sliced rib-eye steak and tomato sofrito. Add Oaxaca, shredded Chihuahua cheese and cilantro, then pile on a toasted slider bun and top with pico de gallo.

Cheeseburger Sliders by Laura Vitale

Pull apart Hawaiian rolls are a party host’s secret weapon. The entire sheet of buns stays intact as you slice it in half horizontally, which makes it easy to assemble a lot of mini cheeseburgers at once. Add ground beef, top with American cheese, cover with the top bun layer, then brush with butter and everything bagel seasoning.

French Onion Beef Sliders by Elizabeth Heiskell

French onion soup is an impractical finger food for obvious reasons, but these French onion soup sliders bring those same flavors to the party. Start by caramelizing onions, then stir in the beef. Spoon the filling over slider buns then cover with a generous layer of Gruyère. Bake until the cheese is melty, just like the top of your favorite bowl of soup.

Spicy Barbecue Sweet Potato Chips by Gaby Dalkin

Why buy a bag of barbecue potato chips when you can make your own at home? Thinly slice sweet potatoes using a mandolin while you heat up a pot of oil. Fry the chips carefully and cool on a layer of paper towels. Then season with homemade barbecue seasoning of paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne and salt.

Shortcut Hummus by Alon Shaya

If you’ve never made homemade hummus before, let tonight be the night. It’s a lot easier than you think — especially if you use canned chickpeas instead of dried. The hardest part is removing the outer skins from each chickpea, but once you do, simply blend them with garlic, lemon juice, water, olive oil, tahini, salt and cumin. Serve with pita chips and fresh cut veggies.

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Bites by Eden Grinshpan

Thanks to puff pastry, you can take this spinach artichoke dip on the go! Prepare the dip with canned artichoke hearts, frozen spinach, onion, pepper, garlic, cream cheese, sour cream, mozzarella and shredded Parm. In a muffin tin, press puff pastry squares into each cup, then fill with spinach-artichoke dip. Top with more cheese and bake until bubbly for portable bites of the classic party dip.

Caramelized Onion Dip with Potato Chips by Elizabeth Heiskell

If you’re a fan of the packaged soup mix version of this dip, give this from-scratch version a try. Take the time to truly caramelize a sliced onion, season with salt, then coarsely chop. Stir into cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce to form a highly craveable dip. You’ll taste the difference.

Everything Bagel Dip by Elena Besser

Everything bagel seasoning isn’t just for bagels — it’s for everything. Use one third of a cup of the good stuff and mix into a combination of cream cheese, sour cream, lemon juice, capers and scallions. Instead of traditional crackers, serve this dip with bagel chips and sliced Persian cucumbers.

Jalapeño Popper Dip by Casey Barber

Forgo the fussiness of making individual jalapeño poppers and make this deconstructed version instead. Jalapeño poppers are filled with cream cheese, melted cheddar and spices, which makes it the perfect dip candidate. Use chopped jarred jalapeños, cheddar and mozzarella and stir into a creamy base of yogurt and cream cheese. Cover the top with crushed Cheez-Its, then bake until golden and bubbly.

Blue Cheese and Bacon Dip by Elizabeth Heiskell

Crispy bacon and tangy blue cheese aren’t just for wedge salads! This duo makes the perfect pairing in this cream cheese-based dip. Stir in chopped chives and black pepper, then bake and sprinkle with smoked almonds. Serve the dip with sliced pears and crackers for a super flavorful bite.

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole by Annabel Langbein

Few party snacks are as crowd pleasing as tortilla chips and guacamole. If you have five minutes and a few ripe avocados, get ready to make the easiest guacamole of your life. Spoon out the avocado flesh and combine with finely sliced green onion, diced tomato, garlic, lemon juice, red chiles and cilantro.

Hot Pimento Cheese Dip by Grace Parisi

Bring a little southern flair to your New Year’s Eve celebration with this pimento cheese dip. This highly beloved spread comes together with some grated cheddar, jarred pimentos, sweet onions, mayonnaise and hot sauce. Typically served cold with saltines, this dip gets a cozy winter makeover when you bake it in the oven until hot and bubbly.

Homemade Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips by Siri Daly

Surprise yourself (and your guests) by frying up some homemade potato chips from scratch. If you’re a salt and vinegar fan, you’ll love these tangy chips, simply seasoned with sea salt and vinegar powder. Pair with any of the many of the dips on this list for a fun bite.

Wisconsin Cheese and Charcuterie Board by Alice Choi

This holiday season, you probably scrolled past quite a few elaborate grazing trays and charcuterie boards on your Instagram feed. Try it out for yourself with this Wisconsin cheese and charcuterie board. Once you learn the art of the grazing tray, everyone will want to come to parties at your house.

Mediterranean Hummus Board Recipe by Joy Bauer

Remember the viral butter board that took social media by storm this year? Here’s a healthy take on the trend that your guests will actually want to eat. Using a spatula, spread hummus on a cutting board and sprinkle decoratively with smoked paprika, onions, olives, chives, scallions and herbs. Drizzle with olive oil and surround with sliced veggies and crackers for an inviting presentation.

Maple-Chile Glazed Mixed Nuts by Bobby Flay

Glazed nuts are a great snack to set on any surface in your home while entertaining, especially because you can leave them out at room temperature all night long. This sweet and spicy recipe from Bobby Flay couldn’t be easier. Combine maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and chiles and bring to a boil. Use the mixture to coat mixed nuts, then spread on a baking sheet and toast until golden brown. (Your kitchen will smell amazing.)

Mini Barbecue Meatballs by Casey Barber

Mini meatballs are a quintessential holiday party snack. These little guys are made with equal parts ground beef and ground turkey, a cup of cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs. But it’s the sticky-sweet glaze — made with ketchup, soy sauce, brown sugar and seasonings — that really takes these meatballs to the next level. Remember to serve with toothpicks so your guests can munch and mingle.

Carbone's Mozzarella en Carrozza by Mario Carbone

Carbone’s in NYC isn’t an easy reservation to secure, but you’re in luck, because we snagged a few recipes from their menu, including their famous mozzarella en carrozza. Sandwich fresh mozzarella on white bread with fresh pesto and tomato paste. Slice into strips, then cut off the crusts. If you’re doing it right, it’ll look like the Italian flag. Bread with egg and bread crumbs, then fry up until golden brown. Serve with a side of spicy marinara sauce.

Carbone's Agrodolce Meatball-tini by Mario Carbone

Agrodolce means sweet and sour, which describes the sauce that coats these veal and pork sausage mini meatballs, made with equal parts red wine vinegar and honey. Fry the meatballs in olive oil, then top with shredded Parmesan.

Pesto Palmiers by Alejandra Ramos

Try this savory spin on palmiers, which is made easy with just two ingredients: store bought puff pastry and pesto. Spread the puff pastry with pesto, then roll to form that classic palmier shape. Slice, then bake until golden and serve with olive tapenade.

Praline Baked Brie by Elizabeth Heiskell

Looking for an excuse to eat an entire wheel of brie? New Year’s Eve is the perfect occasion. Top this creamy cheese with smoky spiced pecans, brown sugar, and honey then wrap it in a sheet of puff pastry. Bake until the cheese is oozing and serve with your favorite crackers.

Tomato, Brie and Basil Tart by Elizabeth Mayhew

This cheesy tomato tart is essentially a fancy pizza that’s perfect for sharing. Roll out store-bought puff pastry, then top with diced brie, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and basil, then bake until golden brown.

Baked Brie by Damaris Phillips

Here’s a stripped down version of baked brie: Cut a wheel in half, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with pomegranate molasses and bake until the cheese is bubbling and spreadable. Garnish with fresh fruit such as kiwi slices and raspberries, and serve with crusty bread.

Marinated Herbed Feta by Ina Garten

Ina Garten’s spin on classic marinated feta is a huge improvement on the kind you can usually find in stores. Instead of fully submerging the feta in olive oil, drizzle it slightly and season with thyme, fennel and crushed red pepper flakes so the flavors really shine. This salty cheese is a standout when served with pita, hummus, olives and stuffed grape leaves.

Crispy Feta Rolls by Laura Vitale

Using the burrito method, roll slices of feta in sheets of buttered phyllo dough until shaped like a cigar. Place on a baking sheet, brush with butter and sesame seeds, then bake until the phyllo is shatteringly crispy. Drizzle with hot honey to balance out the salty feta with a hit of spicy sweetness. Chef’s kiss.

3-ingredient Sausage Puffs by Grace Parisi

In lieu of cocktail franks and canned biscuit dough, use puff pastry and cooked sausage to make these elevated pigs in a blanket. Think of these like savory slice-and-bake cookies, ready for a sweet and spicy “frosting” made with apricot preserves, chopped bread and butter pickles, sambal oelek and horseradish.

Sausage Pinwheels by Elizabeth Heiskell

These pinwheels might look like Christmas cookies, but don’t be fooled. They’re actually savory wheels of puff pastry stuffed with sausage, green onions and cheddar cheese! Brush with egg wash and bake until the sausage is cooked through and the pastry is golden.

Spinach and Cheese Empanadas by Alejandra Ramos

Empanadas are the ultimate handheld party food. Stuff these with a mixture of spinach, feta, mozzarella, sautéed onions and garlic, then bake until golden and heated through. Get creative with the fillings and mix it up with crispy bacon and fresh herbs if desired.

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms by Casey Barber

It’s not a party without stuffed mushrooms and these crab-stuffed cremini mushrooms are truly celebratory. The stuffing is simple but elevated: combine crabmeat, breadcrumbs, minced scallions, parsley and milk until moistened. If you want to get ahead, stuff the mushrooms a day ahead and store, covered, in the refrigerator before baking pre-party. When the mushrooms are baked, drizzle with lemon butter sauce before serving.

Sausage-and-Pepper-Stuffed Mushrooms by Elizabeth Heiskell

You can’t go wrong with these creamy sausage-and-pepper-stuffed mushrooms. The filling is essentially a dip, made with cream cheese, sautéed red bell pepper, chopped onion and cooked crumbled sausage. Spoon the mixture into white button mushroom caps and bake until the mushrooms are cooked through.

Stuffed Mushrooms by Anthony Scotto

This stuffed mushroom recipe is about as classic as they come and is a surefire hit for a reason. The mushroom caps are stuffed with a mixture of diced mushroom stems, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley and mozzarella and baked until nice and toasty. They’re ridiculously poppable and make for a great party app.

Loaded Bacon Potato Wedges by Megan Day

You’ve probably heard of loaded baked potatoes before but have you heard of loaded bacon potato wedges before? Wrap seasoned potato wedges in bacon and cook on a wire rack so the bacon gets nice and crispy. Roast the potatoes, then dress them up like nachos with queso, sour cream and chives.

Crab Rangoon by Soy Nguyen

Ring in the new year with a plate of shatteringly crisp crab rangoons. Make the simple filling with shredded imitation crab, cream cheese, sesame oil, garlic powder and salt, then stuff into wonton wrappers, pinch and fry until golden brown. The most challenging part is getting the right rangoon shaping technique down… But don’t worry, the finished product will taste the same, no matter how you fold it.

Filipino Chicken Skewers by Leah Cohen

Marinate these Filipino chicken skewers with an unexpected ingredient: Sprite! In addition to Sprite, the marinade includes soy sauce, ketchup, lemon juice, garlic, ginger and brown sugar.

Thanks to the sugar in the Sprite, these skewers end up super tender and caramelized.

Beer and Cheddar Fondue by America's Test Kitchen

Fondue feels like the ultimate luxury, so what better night of the year to enjoy it than New Year’s Eve? This recipe uses a cast-iron skillet to keep the cheese creamy and hot without fussy special equipment. The fondue — made with cheddar, American cheese, mustard, cayenne, and beer — stays creamy thanks to cornstarch, which acts as an emulsifier.

Barbecue Chicken Nacho Bites by Siri Daly

For a kid-friendly appetizer at your New Year’s Eve party, make these barbecue chicken nacho bites. (And get the kids involved too!) Using a muffin tin, press tortilla rounds into the cups and bake until crispy. Fill the mini taco bowls with barbecue chicken, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, olives and cilantro. The little ones can grab them and go on their merry way.

Pulled Pork Egg Rolls by Adam Richman

Is there anything pulled pork can’t do? It’s great on a sandwich, in a taco, on a rice bowl, in a quesadilla and, yes, in an egg roll. To make these, fill a wonton wrapper with pulled pork and coleslaw, then roll into a cigar. Fry until golden brown and serve with peanut sauce.

Coconut Shrimp by Sheldon Simeon

This is coconut shrimp unlike the ones you’ve ever had before. Reduce coconut milk until it becomes a thick, creamy sauce, and garnish the cooked shrimp with oven-baked candied coconut chips, fried garlic and scallions. This is best served over rice, but to make it a party app, serve the shrimp solo with toothpicks.

The Easiest Arancini by Anthony Contrino

If you’re looking for a cooking project, serve this Sicilian street food staple on your appetizer table. To make it as simple as possible, use leftover risotto. Mold it around a cube of mozzarella, then dredge in flour, egg and panko. Shape, chill, then fry until the outer coating is golden brown and crispy.

Cranberry-Brie Pull-Apart Bread by Jessie James Decker

Transform a round loaf of French bread into a decadent treat that you’ll want to dive right into head first. Without cutting all the way through, slice the bread into a grid of 1-inch cubes. Stuff the crevices with a mixture of brie, mozzarella, cranberries, pecans, butter, brown sugar and orange zest. The finished product is an appetizer but it can also be dessert.

Garlic and Herb Pull-Apart Bread by Jessie James Decker

Now that you have the pull-apart bread formula down, put a savory spin on it. Brush the bread with butter, garlic, rosemary and parsley, then stuff with brie and mozzarella. Cover with foil, bake until gooey and watch as this bread is devoured before your eyes.

Smoky Mac and Cheese Bites by David Rose

Portion mac and cheese into portable party bites by baking it into a muffin tin. You can enjoy them as is after baking, or take it one step further by warming the muffin tin and its contents over a grill until the top starts to bubble. The smokiness will add another layer to each cheesy bite.

Ham and Cheese Jalapeño Poppers by Molly Yeh

You’re in luck: The filling for Molly Yeh’s ham and cheese jalapeño poppers doubles as a dip. This means that if you make this recipe, you can knock out two appetizers at once. Stuff jalapeño halves with cream cheese, ham, Swiss cheese, mozzarella, pickles, mustard, cayenne and paprika. Then dredge the peppers with eggs, cracker crumbs and fry until golden for a creamy, crispy bite with a kick.

Pepperoni Pull-Apart Bread by Laura Vitale

Garlic bread meets pepperoni pizza in this interactive pull-apart bread. Slice a round loaf of bread into little squares without cutting all the way through. Brush with garlic oil, then stuff with cubes of mozzarella and pepperoni slices. Cover with foil and bake until golden and bubbly. Bonus points if you serve this with a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Pizza Bombs by Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson

Roll a ball of pizza dough into a rectangle, spread with marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, chili flakes, pancetta and Parmesan, then roll and slice into pinwheels. Pop the slices into a greased muffin tin and put it on the grill until they’re crispy, cheesy and have a hint of smokiness. If you’d rather not brave the elements, you can bake these in the oven, too.

Pimento Cheese Pinwheels by Elizabeth Heiskell

If you want to get a jump on your appetizer game, you can make these pimento cheese pinwheels weeks ahead of time and freeze until you’re ready to slice and bake. The process is simple: make pimento cheese with the usual suspects including cheddar, mayonnaise, Parmesan, diced red peppers, scallions, nuts, hot sauce and seasonings. Spread on store-bought puff pastry then roll into a log. Freeze the dough or slice and bake immediately for pinwheels on demand.

The Best, Easiest Deviled Eggs by Elena Besser

Deviled eggs are a devilishly good appetizer. To make these, hard boil your eggs and spoon out the yolks. Mash with mayo, mustard, a splash of vinegar and curry powder for an added flavor boost. Pipe into the whites and top with paprika for presentation.

Spiced Roasted Chickpeas by Checka Ciammaichelli

These spiced roasted chickpeas are going to be the sleeper hit snack at your party. They’re crunchy, spiced to perfection and pack a nutritional punch. Ring in the new year with a pop of protein!

Antipasto Skewers by Laura Vitale

Instead of putting your antipasto spread somewhere where everyone has to congregate, put it on skewers so people can grab it and go! The best part about these skewers is that they’re endlessly customizable. Mix and match cured meats, cheeses, veggies, briny olives, pickled peppers and marinated mushrooms for a variety of flavors in every bite.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com