317 Project: 153-year-old Ben Davis church survived fires and a tornado to serve neighbors

The same congregation has worshiped on the the same plot of land in Ben Davis Village for more than 150 years. And they've overcome several hurdles to do it.

In 1898, a fire destroyed Mount Olive United Methodist Church. In 1911, a tornado tore through it. In 1952, a blaze demolished the building once more.

A corner stone reads "Mt. Olive M.E. 1871-1898-1912-1958" and 'Teh Plaque Placed Here in memory of the uniting of Michigan St. and Mount Olive United Methodist Church, Jan. 1, 1990." at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, (1449 S. High School Road) on Nov. 30, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Each time, parishioners rebuilt. Each generation instilled persistence in the next. And, since its 1870 beginning, Mount Olive has been a community anchor and the site of countless memories of meetings, Easters, meals, concerts and fellowship.

"That was a big question the last 10 years of ministry: If your church ceased to exist, would you be missed?" Pastor Mandie Gould Willoughby said. "This church would be missed."

These days, more than 65 people populate the pews each Sunday at 1449 S. High School Road, just north of Indianapolis International Airport. The pastor calls the congregation "worker bees."

"I'm very interested in helping others," said lay leader Vivian Payne-Jones, who's been a member for more than 25 years. "I like to go to a church that's going to be doing a lot."

From left, Carolyn Dion, Vivian Payne-Jones, Pastor Mandie Gould-Willoughby, Mary Fatch, and Margie Reed meet up with their weekly bible study group at Mount Olive United Methodist Church (1449 S. High School Road) on Nov. 30, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Mount Olive fits that description by helping to feed, clothe and meet needs on the west side and beyond. For the past 20 years, for example, the congregation has given Prayer Blankets of Love — with recipients' names sewn onto them — and accompanying prayers to people celebrating life's high points or struggling through trials. Since 2008, they've bought and delivered groceries to families in need identified by the Wayne Township school district.

Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 1449 S. High School Road on Nov. 30, 2023, in Indianapolis.

They've sought beautify the community outside the ministry, too. As members of the White Lick Creek and Vandalia Trail Alliance, for example, a group of Mount Olive congregants have raised money and donated volunteer hours to build out the trails.

Pastor Mandie Gould-Willoughby chats with members of the church's weekly women's bible study at Mount Olive United Methodist Church (1449 S. High School Road) on Nov. 30, 2023, in Indianapolis.

"It's not just about the church — it's truly about the health and welfare of the west side," Gould Willoughby said.

