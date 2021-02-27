317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kiara Keane
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Muhammadu Buhari
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks after security forces rescued schoolboys from kidnappers, in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18, 2020. Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde

  • Over 300 schoolgirls have been kidnapped from a boarding school in Northern Nigeria.

  • Gunmen attacked the school and a nearby military checkpoint, according to Associated Press.

  • A joint rescue operation between the military and police is now said to be underway.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

More than 3oo schoolgirls were abducted from a boarding school in northern Nigeria in an attack on Friday.

Armed men took 317 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara state, police confirmed to Associated Press.

A government official told CNN that the gunmen spent several hours at the school during the ambush in the early hours of Friday morning and that an officer was killed during the attack. A state police spokesman added a "heavily-armed" joint rescue operation was underway to free the children.

The school was located just a few minutes away from a military checkpoint, which was also attacked by gunmen who stopped soldiers from intervening.

A parent with two daughters at the school who are aged 10 and 13, who were among the missing girls, told Associated Press: "It is disappointing that even though the military has a strong presence near the school, they could not protect the girls. At this stage, we are only hoping on divine intervention."

Associated Press noted that groups of armed men are known to operate in the area, where the "bandits" kidnap people for ransom and to negotiate the release of their own members from jail.

In a statement, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he "strongly condemns" the latest abduction.

"The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families," the statement from spokesman Stéphane Dujarric read. "He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of the rights of children and human rights more broadly. He stresses that schools must remain safe spaces for children to learn without fear of violence."

He urged the Nigerian authorities "to spare no efforts" in bringing those guilty of the attack to justice.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also condemned the abduction in a series of tweets on Friday.

"Our primary objective is to get all the school hostages safe, alive and unharmed," Buhari wrote on Twitter, noting that it was a complex situation "that requires maximum patience in order to protect the victims from physical harm or even brutal death at the hands of their captors."

"We will not succumb to blackmail by bandits and criminals who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments," he said.

Meanwhile, a group of children, their teachers, and some family members have now been freed following an abduction at another school in central Nigeria, which took place just 10 days ago, according to the BBC.

Forty-two people, including 27 students, were freed after being kidnapped by gunmen at the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, though no further details have been released yet.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Spain: Violence flares back up at protests for jailed rapper

    After a brief respite, protests have again turned violent in Barcelona as supporters of a Spanish rap artist imprisoned for glorifying domestic terrorist groups and insulting Spain's monarch returned to the streets Saturday. There were also protests in other towns in Spain's Catalonia region, where rapper Pablo Hasél was arrested on Feb. 16 and taken into custody to serve a nine-month prison sentence. Hasél is doing time for inciting terrorism — he has praised two now-defunct armed groups responsible for killing over 1,000 people in Spain -- and for refusing to pay a fine for insulting Spain’s former king.

  • Exclusive: Bangladesh under 'no obligation' to accept stranded Rohingya refugees, says minister

    Bangladesh is under "no obligation" to shelter 81 Rohingya Muslim refugees adrift for almost two weeks on the Andaman Sea and being assisted by neighbouring India, said Bangladesh foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen. India's coast guard found the 81 survivors and eight dead crammed onto a crippled fishing boat and were trying to arrange for Bangladesh to take them, Indian officials said on Friday. But Momen told Reuters late on Friday that Bangladesh expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas' country of origin, to accept them.

  • Infrastructure is increasingly becoming 'one of the currencies for international economic competition'

    The U.S. government needs to invest in infrastructure both domestically and international projects to keep pace with China, a former Clinton administration official told Yahoo Finance.

  • Dangers of Big Oil Spending Cuts Are Visible in Angola’s Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The decline of Angola, from being Africa’s top crude producer five years ago to barely pumping more than war-torn Libya today, shows the heavy toll of a slump in oil-industry investment.The nation’s production has fallen by more than a third since 2015, when international oil companies started slashing investment in response to a plunge in crude prices. Despite government efforts to stimulate activity, just a handful of drilling rigs now work in the deep Atlantic waters that hold the country’s greatest resources.The situation could worsen as Big Oil makes another round of deep spending cuts, raising the possibility that Nigeria -- another key OPEC member -- could also suffer Angola’s fate. That would have consequences both for the oil market, which needs more supply from the cartel in the coming years, and the economic stability of a region that’s dependent on petroleum revenue.“It’s a struggle for West Africa to compete” when investment is scarce, said Gail Anderson, principal analyst for West Africa upstream oil and gas at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. in Edinburgh. When returns are compared to other oil provinces, “Nigeria doesn’t stack up, nor does Angola.”Angola’s oil production figures tell a bleak picture, especially for a economy that’s heavily dependent on petroleum exports. Crude output has held at a 15-year low of just below 1.2 million barrels a day since November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Even Libya, where the oil industry has been crippled by a decade-long civil war, pumped more crude than Angola in December.The seeds of this decline were sown in 2014, when surging U.S. shale production caused a price slump. As Brent crude fell from above $100 a barrel to less than $30 within a couple of years, international oil companies slashed spending around the world.Deep production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies eventually spurred a rebound in prices, but offshore drilling in West Africa recovered far more slowly. Then the coronavirus pandemic triggered another deep plunge in oil prices, leaving just a single drillship operating in the waters off Nigeria and Angola by the middle of 2020, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc.“Exploration investments in Angola had been on decline since the 2014 downfall,” said Siva Prasad, senior upstream analyst at Rystad Energy AS. Some subsequent offshore projects by Eni SpA and Total SE kept the stream from drying up completely, but the global pandemic and market downturn “forced almost every oil and gas corporation to return its operations and spending plans back to the drawing board.”Our FaultAngola has tried to slow the decline through a broad effort including auctions of new drilling areas and the restructuring of state-owned oil company Sonangol.The government negotiated with companies to see if they could squeeze “a little bit more” from existing fields, according to Angolan Minister of Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Pedro Azevedo. Even with that effort, the country is targeting average production of 1.22 million barrels a day for 2021, which would mean it is unable to enjoy the benefits of a higher OPEC+ output quota as the cartel opens the taps later this year.“It’s our fault that we haven’t invested more in operations, haven’t invested more in Sonangol capabilities, haven’t invested more in refining,” Azevedo said at a press briefing in January.Angola is largely dependent on deep-water fields, where the natural decline in output is typically faster than onshore. Without constant investment to improve oil-recovery rates or tap additional reservoirs, production can drop rapidly.In Nigeria, about two-thirds of production comes from shallow-water and onshore fields, where output had recovered prior to the Covid-19 pandemic as unrest in oil-producing areas eased.The country cut production sharply last year as part of the OPEC+ deal. Crude shipments last month fell to the lowest level in four years and output was below 1.5 million barrels a day. That’s less than half of the longstanding target it planned to reach in 2023, and deep-water drilling could potentially be “the engine of growth” for Nigeria in the years ahead, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Anderson.Oil prices have mostly recovered from the historic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Brent crude rising above $65 a barrel in London. When major companies do start to spend again, fiscal terms will be crucial in determining whether Nigeria can boost investment, or share the fate of Angola.But Nigeria increased the royalty for deep water in 2019. Companies including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have voiced concerns that the long-delayed Petroleum Industry Bill could deter investment.“The problem for Angola is that there deep water production was already maturing and steeply declining and improved fiscal terms are not going to change the overall picture,” Anderson said. “Nigeria on the other hand has more choice and clearly could produce more if it got the fiscal and regulatory framework right.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a Twitter Troll Come to Life’ (Video)

    “The View” co-host Meghan McCain had some choice words about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday’s show, calling her “a Twitter troll come to life” in response to the way she acted after a colleague put a trans pride flag outside of her office. “What’s so sad to see is that we’re sitting in a place where people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are just doing it for the clicks. They’re not doing it for any other reason,” McCain said. “She has no power in Congress anymore. And the only thing can really do is these sort of theatrical clips that will get her on the first hot topics of ‘The View’ Friday morning and there’s no real change made.” Greene was unsurprisingly opposed to the House’s recent decision to pass the Equality Act, a bill that now includes LGBTQ+ individuals among people who can’t be discriminated against, calling it “disgusting” and “immoral.” Co-host Joy Behar opened the show by showing a video of Congresswoman Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter, putting a trans pride flag outside of Greene’s office — and Greene’s response to that, which was to put up a large sign opposite the flag that read “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!” Also Read: Joy Behar Jokes Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Start Her Own 'Pizzagate and Jewish Lasers Committee' (Video) Behar jokingly asked Sunny Hostin if she thought Greene had a problem with the trans pride flag because the colors clashed with her Confederate flag. But Hostin took a more emotional approach to her response, choosing to talk about how demoralizing it is to see Greene acting this way, given she’s a mother herself. “What happened to that type of empathy between mothers that we really do have?” Hostin asked. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, she knows that her colleague has a transgender child, and even if you don’t agree with whatever you don’t agree with, why would you taunt a mother? I immediately thought, ‘What a terrible terrible display for a colleague for a mother.’ … And thank god she was stripped of her educational committee assignments, because that is the kind of thing she’d be doing and politicking on in Congress. It was pretty despicable.” Watch the clip below. HOUSE PASSES EQUALITY LEGISLATION: The co-hosts react to the House passing a bill that would prohibit discrimination against #LGBTQ Americans after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed it and made transphobic comments about a congresswoman’s daughter. https://t.co/4l9F6KqKEa pic.twitter.com/w0wLkhUddC — The View (@TheView) February 26, 2021 Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘a Twitter Troll Come to Life’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • Tiger Woods moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, recovering after 'follow-up procedures'

    Tiger Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and underwent "follow-up procedures" on Friday morning.

  • The ‘Bridgerton’ Intimacy Coordinator Revealed Just How Intricate the Sex Scenes Were

    *Those* scenes couldn't just be filmed on a whim.

  • Nigerian schoolboys freed as forces search for 300 abducted girls

    Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the north-central state of Niger, while security forces continued to search for more than 300 schoolgirls abducted in a nearby state. Schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria by armed groups. On Feb. 17, 27 students, three staff and 12 members of their families were abducted by an armed gang that stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district of Niger state, overwhelming the school's security detail.

  • Kelly Clarkson Sings Jill Biden's 'Favorite' Song During Special White House Episode: 'So Perfect for Today'

    "I could listen to your voice all day!" First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tells Kelly Clarkson after the Grammy winner sang her favorite song

  • Nigeria boys freed, police search for 317 missing girls

    Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school earlier this month.Their release was met by tearful loved ones.On February 17 - 42 people including 27 students were abducted by an armed gang that stormed a secondary school in Niger state. One boy was killed during the raid.One remains in the hospital, according to the Niger state governor.Also on Saturday, police mounted a search for 317 schoolgirls who were abducted Friday in a nearby state. Concerned parents waited in the school compound for updates.One of them said he was hopeful his daughter would be brought back home - saying the captors were bandits:“...They are already after ransom, so I know and believe that when the government settles with them, they will be able to release our daughters.''Schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria by armed groups, whose agenda is unclear.The highest profile school kidnapping was that of more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014. Around 100 girls remain missing.

  • French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final

    French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.

  • More Inside A New Safari Lodge Treehouse Tucked Away in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

    Only reachable by canoe, this Xigera hideaway is centered along lush riverbeds and a rich concentration of wildlife.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Republicans cite ‘public health emergency’ for skipping Covid relief votes while speaking at maskless CPAC

    Lawmakers due to attend conservative conference where crowds booed hosts for asking guests to wear masks

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Auckland COVID outbreak hits cricket, sailing, rugby

    The fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia has been shifted and the first weekend of racing in the America’s Cup sailing match has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland on Saturday. Auckland was placed in limited lockdown for seven days from 6 a.m. Sunday with travel restrictions into and out of New Zealand’s largest city, strict limits on public gatherings, and a ban on sports events. The third Australia-New Zealand T20 is due to be played in Wellington on Wednesday and the fourth match of the five-match series will also be played in that city on Friday, both without crowds.

  • Biden weighs path forward for $15 minimum wage after Senate roadblock

    President Joe Biden is still committed to raising the U.S. minimum wage to $15 after a key Senate referee ruled the provision could not be included in the COVID-19 relief bill, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, in an interview on MSNBC, said the administration was disappointed by the Senate parliamentarian's Thursday ruling and would consult with congressional leaders about the path forward.

  • CPAC is promoting Donald Trump’s big lie of election fraud

    From ‘election integrity’ panels to outright falsehoods about a stolen election, how CPAC is relitigating the 2020 election as Republican lawmakers file legislation to restrict voting rights

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • L.A. restaurant closes after high-tech "dine and dash" scheme

    "I just felt so incredibly helpless and frustrated," said Spoon by H owner and chef Yoonjin Hwang.