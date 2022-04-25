The 318: Barksdale contractors injured in gas well explosion, base names first woman B-52 leader

Are you amped up for the return of Taco Wars this coming weekend? Is there any particular taqueria you hope to see walk away with the competition's Golden Taco and Golden Molcajete awards for the best taco and salsa of the day? Or are you still reeling from the permanent closing of Tacomania Cantina Saturday?

Former Shreveport Police officer arrested in connection with use of force incident

The Shreveport Police Station on November 24, 2021.

Former Shreveport Police Department officer Raheem Roque has been arrested in connection with a use of force encounter that occurred in late January.

Roque was an officer with Shreveport Police Department for three years, starting his career in Feb. 2019. He resigned in advance of a termination hearing over the matter.

Read more about the case here.

This carnivorous, nearly immortal worm is real, and it's in Louisiana. Here's what to know

A slimy, carnivorous, toxic, immortal worm sounds like something from a science fiction movie, or out of your nightmares, but it is real.

Don't worry though the hammerhead worm is more hype than harm.

Chris Carlton, PhD, Director Emeritus at the LSU Ag Center said, "they're not dangerous. They're unusual and kind of strange, and they gross people out because they're slimy. But that's about it."

The worm species is prevalent in the south and has made a home in Louisiana. Though you shouldn't fear them, it doesn't mean they're not dangerous, especially if you're an earthworm.

"They are predators," Carlton said.

Two contractors injured, half-acre of land burned in Barksdale gas well explosion

The west gate at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Barksdale Air Force Base Emergency Response Personnel received a call to East Reservation.

Upon arrival, personnel discovered a gas well explosion.

Two contracted personnel from Energy Transfer LP sustained injuries as a result of the explosion and were transported to a local medical facility for care. The status of the two hospitalized members is unknown at this time.

Story continues

A small fire followed impacting approximately half an acre of land, with no further damage to installation property.

Tuesday evening, LifeShare Blood Center released a statement asking all who were able to donate blood after several friends and family members came to donate blood for one of the victims.

Louisiana man pleads guilty to terrorizing Bossier deer hunters for 15 years with spikes, traps, fires

Deer in the yard.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department announced Monday that a Plain Dealing man who has been terrorizing Bossier Parish for over 15 years has pled guilty to terroristic acts.

“It does not matter how long it takes, if there is an unsolved case we will pursue it until the guilty person is caught,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

Gary Lee Wilson, 58, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018, for crimes that date back over 15 years.

Through the investigation detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department discovered that Wilson was responsible for vandalizing property, burning deer stands and deer camps.

Wilson also placed metal spikes on trails to cripple horses and on roads to flatten tires.

On one occasion, Wilson attempted to lure deputies into a trap by covering an old, abandoned water well.

Read more about Wilson's crimes, guilty plea and sentence here.

She's the first woman in the Air Force to lead a B-52 squadron and she's at Barksdale

Lt Col. Vanessa Wilcox, incoming 96th Bomb Squadron commander, poses in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 21, 2022. Wilcox is the first female B-52 squadron commander in the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox became commander of the 96th Bomb Squadron, of the 2d Operations Group, during a change-of-command ceremony on April 21, marking her as the first female B-52 squadron commander.

Change-of-command ceremonies serve as the official transferring of command duties and responsibilities between the incoming and outgoing commander.

Wilcox is a B-52H Weapon Systems Officer with more than 1500 hours including multiple deployments to the Pacific.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this historic squadron,” said Lt. Col Willcox. “I’m proud to serve alongside the men and women of the 96th BS to build upon a legacy left by so many great Airmen over its 105-year tenure. – First to bomb!”

Check out The 318 every Sunday for a summary of the biggest headlines of the past seven days.

If you're interested in Willis Knighton Medical Center's new distinction as one of the best hospitals in the world or The Port of Caddo-Bossier's significance to the area, check out Business in the 318.

If you'd like to know more about Taco Wars, a new horror film produced in Shreveport or how to prepare for summer fun this year, check out this week's edition of Life in the 318.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The 318: Barksdale contractors injured in gas well explosion