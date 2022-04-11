The 318: Caddo child drowns in Black Bayou, Bossier man arrested in connection with child porn charges

This week in the 318, both Louisiana state senators voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Bossier man was arrested for 900 counts of child pornography, and a toddler drowned in Black Bayou Lake.

Caddo Parish toddler dead after Monday morning drowning in Black Bayou

Just before 10 a.m. April 4, Caddo Fire District 8, received a call regarding a toddler drowning on Gator Hole Freeway in Hosston, Louisiana.

The child was found floating in Black Bayou Lake Monday morning.

Bia Rolden, Public Information Officer for Caddo Sheriff's Office said, "what we do know so far is that the mother was looking for the child and found the child in the water. The mother got the child out of the water and at some point, someone called 911."

The child later died.

Louisiana man arrested in connection with more than 900 child porn charges

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Detectives have arrested a Haughton man in connection with possessing more than 900 images of child sexual abuse.

Detectives say, Bernard Radcliff, 57, admitted viewing and possessing the pornographic images after they executed a search warrant of his home where they found the images on an electronic device.

Radcliff has been charged with 936 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond is set at $4.68 million.

Senators Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Here's why

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

Louisiana Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination, both said Monday.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. She is Democratic President Joe Biden's first nomination to the nation's highest court.

Cassidy was among the few Republican senators considered by some political analysts as a possible yes vote for Jackson, who will all but certainly be confirmed by the Senate after Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said last week she'll vote for her.

Ultimately, Jackson was confirmed by a vote of 53 yeas and 47 nays. Jackson received approval from three Republicans: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.



Meet the young Louisiana photographer documenting life in Shreveport

Twenty-four-year-old Jamal Martin uses his Leica M6 to document where he has been, who he was with and what he has seen. He switches from film to digital, from still to video, with the ease that a younger generation seems to be born with.

In a recent Instagram post, he wrote, "At the end of the day anything that I create will revolve around slowing down and appreciating the beauty around me because it’s easy to just allow the days to pass without stopping and realizing how special the present is."

He credits his step-father, Jerome Prince, for introducing him to photography. When Martin was a child, Prince would take photos of the family. They would gather to see the images on the computer, selecting a few for printing. He realized that photos were capturing moments in his life and preserving memories.

A look at Shreveport's violent racial history in light of anti-lynching bill: 'Bloody Caddo was real'

Long before the past record-breaking year for homicides in Shreveport, Caddo Parish was known in Louisiana as "Bloody Caddo" for its reputation of white mobs lynching Black people in the years directly following the Civil War.

Some studies suggest only one or two American counties had more lynchings than Caddo Parish from 1865 to 1950, a period known as the Nadir, or lowest point, of race relations in America. Nearby parishes also rivaled Caddo's numbers.

"Bloody Caddo was real, but it was also Bloody Bossier, Bloody Desoto, Bloody Webster, and more," LSUS history professor Gary Joiner said about lynchings during that time. He says Caddo and Bossier Parishes ranked higher than anywhere else when paired together.

On March 29, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law that, for the first time, makes lynching a federal crime, nearly 125 years after journalist Ida B. Wells first visited the White House and asked that anti-lynching legislation be enacted. Since Wells' visit, Congress failed 200 times to pass anti-lynching legislation that had been introduced.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The 318: Child drowns in Black Bayou, Bossier man charged for child porn