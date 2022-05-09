The 318: Community rallies and commissioners react after Shreveport teen fatally shot

This week in the 318, much of the community was shaken by the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old innocent victim named Landry Anglin who was reportedly sitting in a house in Shreveport when a bullet passed through a nearby window and struck her. Police say the bullet was a rolling shootout between two vehicles.

Shreveport teen shot while inside a home in South Highlands neighborhood

Just after 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police Department was called to the corner of Erie Street and Fairfield Avenue for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 13-year-old Landry Anglin shot in the back. The victim was transported to nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Chief Wayne Smith said, "some vehicles appeared to be in a chase with each other and at some point or another here on this street (Erie Street) shots began to rang out from the vehicles. A bullet traveled west this direction and struck a house on this corner and a female inside this residence was struck."

Caddo Middle Magnet principal talks about shooting death of student

On Monday morning Caddo Middle Magnet Principal and counselor spoke with media about the tragic death of 13-year-old Landry Anglin.

Anglin, an 8th grader at Caddo Middle Magnet and was known for her bubbly personality that never met a stranger.

Anglin was struck by a bullet Sunday afternoon after two vehicles appeared to be chasing each other down Erie Street in the South Highlands neighborhood.

"Yesterday was a very rough afternoon for all of us once we found out about Landry," said Caddo Middle Magnet, Principal Robin DeBusk. "Landry has been here all three years. She was the kind of kid that would speak to everybody as she came down the hall, even to the teachers she didn't know or didn't have, she would call them by name."

Shreveport teen killed by stray bullet honored by community with 'Crisis Walk'

People gather at Betty Virginia Park for the Community in Crisis walk in memory of Landry Anglin on Monday evening, May, 2, 2022.

On a cloudy Monday afternoon, over 500 people joined in honor of Landry Anglin at Betty Virginia Park to participate in a walk to remember.

"The first thing that we do is keep the family in our thoughts and prayers. But, the next thing that we do beyond thinking and praying, we need to take action," said Mayor Adrian Perkins. "As a community, you all have already taken the first step in doing it and being present today."

"Today, we are feeling like we let you down," said Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department. "This should not have happened. But, I can tell you that we're working tirelessly, night and day to bring those to justice, who are responsible."

Shreveport City Councilman LeVette Fuller said, "We have failed our children and it's time for us to do more than thoughts and prayers."

Caddo Commission wants tougher penalties for drive-by shootings after murder of teenager

Commissioner John E. Atkins, district 9, during the Caddo Parish Commission meeting, Thursday afternoon, October 21, 2021.

In response to the Sunday killing of 13-year-old Landry Anglin in Shreveport's South Highlands neighborhood, the Caddo Parish Commission will send a resolution to the Louisiana Legislature asking that minimum sentencing for drive-by shootings be increased from one year to five years.

At their Thursday regular meeting, the commission approved sending the resolution to the Louisiana Legislature. It would affect people charged with assault by a drive-by shooting.

Commissioner Mario Chavez proposed the resolution and it was co-sponsored by commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson.

“Every single person if you’re driving the vehicle or just sitting in that car, if you see your friends get in the car with a bunch of weapons - you know what time of day it is - that you excuse yourself from that vehicle because you may be sitting in prison for five years just for being in that vehicle,” Chavez explained.

