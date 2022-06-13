The 318: Confederate time capsules discovered as Caddo Parish courthouse monuments come down

This week in the 318, a long standing monument of Confederate veterans was completely removed from the Caddo Parish Courthouse and police revealed they've arrested three suspects in the May shooting death of a 13-year-old South Highlands girl.

Confederate busts removed from Caddo Courthouse monument despite threats against crew

Removal of the Confederate monument at Caddo Parish Courthouse continues on Friday June 3, 2022.

Those who stroll past the Caddo Parish Courthouse will no longer see the faces of four famous Confederate generals.

Last week, workers could be seen removing the four busts that corner the Caddo Parish Confederate Monument. Their removal is a part of the larger relocation of the monument. Over the weekend, workers finished removing the biggest pieces of the monument.

The four generals represented were Robert E. Lee, P. G. T. Beauregard, Stonewall Jackson and Henry Watkins Allen. The monument depicted their faces surrounding a standing, armed Confederate soldier.

The monument was erected at the Caddo Parish Courthouse location in 1906 by the Daughters of the Confederacy, who have fought a legal battle against Caddo Parish for years to block any relocation of the monument. The Daughters took their challenge all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court but ultimately agreed on the DeSoto Parish relocation.

What's likely inside time capsules found in Caddo Parish Courthouse Confederate statue?

Historic photos of the Confederate monument at Caddo Parish Courthouse.

As the Confederate monuments erected at the Caddo Parish Courthouse were dismantled last week, crews found two time capsules inside, but the keeper of one of those capsules said he doesn’t expect any valuables to be found.

“It’s more likely to be informational,” said Sons of Confederate Veterans leader Chuck McMichael. “It’s a way for them to speak directly to people of the future about what they were thinking at the time instead of modern interpretation and quite frankly lies about why the monuments were put up.”

3 arrested in connection with May killing of 13-year-old Shreveport girl shot through house

The Shreveport Police Department has arrested three people in connection with the death of Landry Anglin.

On May 1, just before 1:30 p.m. Anglin, 13, was inside a residence in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue when a bullet entered the home. She was then struck and transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

Following Anglin's death Shreveport Police Detectives were able to identify two suspects, Ken Michael Ray, 23, and Gavontay Johnson, 28. Warrants were procured on offenses of illegal use of a firearm relative to this investigation.

