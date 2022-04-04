The 318: Shreveport swindler to pay millions in restitution, teens arrested for school threats

Good Evening Shreveport, where World Autism Awareness Day was celebrated with a dedicated lighting of the Bakowski Bridge of Lights. The bridge’s lights were tuned a radiant blue in recognition. In the United States, April is National Autism Awareness Month.

Two teens arrested in connection with separate online threats against Louisiana schools

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that they have arrested two teens in connection with threats made against C.E. Byrd High School.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, a School Resource Officer was notified about a post on social media threatening a shooting at Byrd High School.

Caddo Sheriff’s Office detectives worked overnight and determined that the message was posted by a 16-year-old student at a different high school in Shreveport.

This followed an unrelated incident Wednesday when a teen was arrested in connection with social media threats made against Woodlawn High School.

Court approves restitution amounts for Shreveport society swindler victims, some over $3 million

Shreveport businessman David D. DeBerardinis, 60, was convicted of falsely representing himself from 2008 to 2016 to obtain more than $51 million from investors in Shreveport and across Louisiana.

On March 28, a hearing was held in U.S. District Court in front of a federal judge for the approval of how much restitution individual investors are entitled to.

DeBerardinis was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 4. He began serving his sentence last month after pleading guilty to running a multimillion-dollar scheme.

DeBerardinis solicited investor funds, offering interest payments and a guaranteed return on invested principal. He required investors to sign non-disclosure agreements "to lull investors into conducting minimal due diligence and to control the flow of information."

Africa Price named new Director of Government Relations for Louisiana hospital

Ochsner LSU Health announced Thursday that they have named Africa Price as the Director of Government Relations.

“I am excited to join the team at Ochsner LSU Health!" Price said. "I’m looking forward to supporting all the great work this partnership has planned for North Louisiana, especially when it comes to inspiring healthier and stronger communities.”

Price will serve as the liaison between the Ochsner LSU Health System of North Louisiana and policymakers across the state.

Accidental shooting in Shreveport kills one child, injures another

A three-year-old boy is dead and a three-year-old girl was injured following an incident with an unsecured gun.

On Friday, Shreveport police responded to a call to what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at the 2800 block of Morningside Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Sgt. Angie Wilhite said the boy was shot in the chest. The girl was shot in the shoulder. Both were transported to the Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where the boy died. Wilhite would not speculate on the condition of the girl.

