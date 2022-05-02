The 318: Shreveport's baseball stadium faces demolition, Bossier City names police chief

In Shreveport, taco lovers were treated to a multitude of options at Taco Wars Saturday. Did you attend? Do you agree with the judge's scorecard?

Former minor league Shreveport baseball field to be demolished at cost of half a million

The beloved “eyesore” that is Fair Grounds Field found itself closer to demolition after Tuesday evening’s Shreveport City Council meeting. On Monday, council members agreed that now is the time to tear down the baseball field.

The council members must approve give approval to the process a second time at their May 10 meeting before the demolition will have clearance.

The demolition is expected to cost $580,000, with $200,000 of that total going toward removing the protected bat species that have long occupied the stadium.

“Apparently when it was built and opened in ’86, there were problems at the Fair Grounds from day one,” said Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation director Shelly Ragle.

Read here about the stadium's problems, which include an infestation of bats, a tendency to flood, and a ground-level floor that was built below grade, allowing groundwater to consistently swell.

Bossier City mayor names new police chief

Sgt. Chris Estess is sworn in as the Bossier City police chief Tuesday afternoon, April 26, 2022 in front of the Bossier City Police Station.

On a bright sunny Tuesday afternoon, Bossier City Mayor met with the public outside the Bossier City Police headquarters to announce the new police chief.

"Today is a great day in the city of Bossier City," Mayor Tommy Chandler said.

Chandler named Chris Estess as the Bossier City Police Chief.

"I'm eternally grateful for this opportunity to serve our community. I've been with Bossier City Police Department since April 13 1998. During that time, I've had various assignments," Estees said.

Read more about the appointment ceremony for Estees here.

Charges added, bond increased for two Bossier men charged in connection with child porn

Two Bossier Parish men received new charges and bonds for possessing child pornography.

On April 1, Bernard Radcliff, 57, of Haughton was arrested for having more than 900 images of child sexual abuse images.

Story continues

In the initial investigation detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Radcliff's home where they found images of prepubescence children on his electronic device.

On April 8, Brian Timothy Noel, 42, of Haughton was arrested after a search warrant was obtained and executed at his home.

During the search warrant detectives found Noel in possession of five images depicting child sexual abuse of prepubescent children on his electronic device.

The images were hidden in a social media app.

Read more about the charges against Radcliffe and Noel here.

Check out The 318 every Sunday for a summary of the biggest headlines of the past seven days.

If you're interested in a deeper dive into the week's local business happenings, check out Business in the 318.

If you'd like to know more about art, food and entertainment from this week, check out Life in the 318.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The 318: Shreveport's baseball stadium faces demolition, new Bossier chief