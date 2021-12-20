The 318: Standoff at Boomtown and Shreveport city workers demand universal raises

Good evening, Shreveport. This week, the regular City Council meeting was nearly five hours long with two hours of public comment as city workers voiced frustration with the unequal raises set for first responders in comparison to the other city employees. But first:

Bossier police surround man barricaded in casino hotel room

Bossier police surround suspect in Boomtown Casino

A man was arrested at Boomtown Casino in Bossier City Thursday in the aftermath of a standoff with police that lasted for more than an hour. Bossier Police say they found multiple weapons in the man’s room after they apprehended him.

Bossier City Police Department received a call a little before 2:30 p.m. Thursday about a man who was inside one of the rooms and was refusing to leave.

Bossier police reported a brief struggle with the suspect but said no injuries occurred.

Shreveport City Council to consider 13 percent raise for all city employees

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on November 24, 2021.

Mayor Adrian Perkins stood with councilwoman Tabatha Taylor at a press conference Friday as they announced a proposal that would give 13 percent raises to all city employees including first responders.

Just a few days prior, a 13 percent raise for the police and fire departments failed to receive enough support to pass a vote from the Shreveport City Council.

City employees had shown up in scores Monday and Tuesday to decry the disparity that would see them receiving a much lower raise - only 2.75 percent. Taylor - and the other council members who voted against the raise - agreed it would be unfair.

Woodlawn students in quarantine as district ends mask mandate stipulation

Caddo Parish School Board office

145 students at Woodlawn High School were placed in quarantine after three students tested positive for COVID-19, Caddo Schools announced.

In other news, Caddo Schools ended their mask mandate Tuesday, a week after it was set to end last week, and only days before the semester was to set to end.

A group of parents had sent a letter to the school board in late November threatening legal action if the mandate wasn't immediately lifted.

Story continues

Also in educated related COVID news, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he would be adding the vaccinations to those required for school.

Emergency repair of broken joint on I-20 overpass near Greenwood

Emergency repairs are underway on the overpass on I-20 East at Mile Marker 6 near Greenwood.

Emergency repairs were completed on an overpass on I-20 East at Mile Marker 6 near Greenwood earlier this week after a joint in the bridge broke Tuesday morning.

According to a notice from Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson, repairs could not be completed until the bridge could be lifted, and the equipment to do that was being transported from Baton Rouge.

The issue caused traffic delays and lane closures.

You can expect a new edition of The 318 every Sunday.

If you're interested in a deeper dive into the week's local business happenings, check out Business in the 318.

If you'd like to know more about art, food and entertainment from this week, check out Life in the 318.

Subscribe today for unlimited digital access to all of these stories and more.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport city workers demand raises, students in COVID quarantine: The 318