32 children are smiling a little brighter thanks Christmas with a Cop in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY – If you spotted Santa Claus dressed as a New Philadelphia Police officer somewhere in the county Saturday, he was helping to distribute toys to families in need along with a caravan of other law enforcement officers.

The 14th annual Christmas with a Cop event, held Saturday, visited 12 homes and served 32 disadvantaged children under the age of 18 in need of toys. In addition, families also received gift cards for groceries and other sundries.

According to Detective Chad Dorsey of the New Philadelphia Police Department, educators from every school district in the county were contacted in order to help identify suitable recipients for this year's event. "Who knows the students better than the teachers?" he asked.

Raven Byers, 2, embraces New Philadelphia Police Department Detective Chad Dorsey, during the 14th annual Christmas with a Cop, Saturday, in Tuscarawas County. The event is sponsored and organized by the Fraternal Order of Police, Tuscora Lodge 4.

The event was once again organized and hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police, Tuscora Lodge 4, under the guidance of Robert Everett, who has served the past 12 years as a New Philadelphia Police auxiliary officer. "I just want these kids to be happy," he said.

No information about the total amount of money donated or spent was available at press time. However, Everett said, "I think I could say that we accomplished everything that we set out to do with the children."

Law enforcement officials from the New Philadelphia Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Uhrichsville Police Department, and Tuscarawas Police Department all assisted with toy distribution.

