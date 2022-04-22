32 cited for driving 20+ mph over the speed limit during Montgomery County traffic initiative

Apr. 22—More than 30 motorists cited for speeding during a traffic traffic enforcement initiative Montgomery County were going more than 20 mile per hour more than the speed limit.

Forty-three total people were cited for speeding during Thursday's enforcement program, with 32 traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The enforcement initiative included Dayton, Riverside, Moraine and Vandalia police, OSHP and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. It focused on crash-causing behaviors, reckless and impaired driving and speeding.

The enforcement patrols took place on Interstate 75, U.S. 35, state Route 4, Salem Avenue and Main Street.

During the enforcement program, crews made 65 traffic stops and one OVI arrest. Three motorists were cited for distracted driving, seven for not having a driver's license and 10 for driving under a suspended license, according to OSHP. There were 16 equipment violations. Crews made three arrests and issued 23 warnings.

There have been at least 3,110 crashes in Montgomery County this year, including 16 fatal crashes, according to OSHP.

I-75 is the top route for crashes in the county, with at least 323 crashes so far this year. State Route 48, which is also known as Main Street in Dayton, is second with 237 crashes, according to OSHP.