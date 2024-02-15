32 fish-fry options at restaurants in the Twin Cities and beyond

Break out the tartar sauce. It's officially Lent, which means that Friday night fish fries are a dinnertime staple. We love fish fry season as much as everyone, and know that the one held at (insert your local church) is probably one of the best. But there are just too many to mention. So we turned to these metro-area restaurants to get our deep-fried fill.

328 Grill

The kitchen inside the American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park is holding Friday night fish fries through Lent. Thick hunks of cod are deep-fried (or baked) and served buffet-style in an all-you-can-eat feast from 4 to 7 p.m. Orders are also available to go with three fillets and sides, which include au gratin potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, mac and cheese and pudding. 328 Broadway Av., St. Paul Park, 651-459-8016, 328grill.com

The Anchor Fish & Chips

You'll need a reservation to sit inside this cozy Northeast restaurant, but the beloved hand-battered wild Alaskan cod, housemade tartar sauce and hand-cut chips are also available as takeout from the food truck in the parking lot out back. 302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com

Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Fish fry baskets are back every Friday through Lent — three pieces of beer-battered walleye with a side of fries and fresh tartar sauce. 4563 34th Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-1378, bullshornfoodanddrink.com

Burger Dive

During Lent it's more of a Fish Fry Dive than Burger Dive with a traditional cod fish fry with sliced potatoes, rye toast and coleslaw ($20). And it's served all day, every day, not just Fridays, for dine-in, carryout and online orders. 731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-294-3240; Potluck food hall, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, 651-340-2389; burgerdivemn.com

Buster's on 28th

Through Lent there's an all-you-can-eat battered fish and chips for $18.95. 4204 28th Av. S., Mpls., 612-729-0911, busterson28th.com

The Clover

Go for the all-you-can-eat hand-battered fried Icelandic cod served with tartar sauce and fries starting at 4 p.m. every Friday and running until it sells out ($19). Plus there's a weekly meat raffle that starts at 5 p.m. 14845 Robert Trail S., Rosemount, 651-448-2220, theclovermn.com

Creekside Supper Club

One of the great pleasures of a supper club visit is tucking into a big ol' fish fry on a bustling Friday night. Creekside uses a choose-your-own adventure style with cod ($24) or walleye ($31). The fish is beer-battered and served with housemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and rye bread. 4820 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-3675, creeksidemn.com

Gabe's Bar and Kitchen

There are several options, depending on your timing and hunger level. For dinner, from 3-10 p.m. on Fridays, it's all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge's Farm Girl) with fries and slaw ($18); reservations are available, too. Lunch? Get two pieces with fries and slaw from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($15). On the run? A three-piece meal is available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 991 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-646-3066, gabesmn.com

Gluek's Bar & Restaurant

The Bavarian beer-hall-like dining room — a downtown Minneapolis treasure — has been hosting its Lenten fish fry for decades. Every Friday from noon to 11 p.m., the all-you-can-eat format includes hand-dipped beer-battered (Gluek's lager, of course) and fried cod, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and a caper-dill tartar sauce ($18.95). 16 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-338-6621, glueks.com

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

It's fish fry Friday overlooking the Bunker Hills Golf Course at Kendall's with 12-ounce fillets of hand-battered haddock served with French fries and coleslaw ($21.95). 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW., Coon Rapids, 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com

The Lexington

Get your fish and chips fix on Fridays with 8 ounces of fried cod served with fries, Lex coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar ($32). There's also tempura-battered smelt fries ($18). Available every Friday during Lent, but reservations are recommended. 1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Little Oven

The beer-battered cod dinner can be ordered all day Fridays as a three-piece ($13.99), four-piece ($15.99) or all-you-can eat ($18.99). All come with a choice of soup or salad, potato, vegetable and a homemade popover. Or catch a smaller portion at lunch: two pieces of cod with fries are $9.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1786 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, 651-735-4944, thelittleoven.com

Luce Line Brewing Co.

The Parlour food truck will bring the fish fry to you at this brewery every Friday during Lent, with beer-battered walleye, fries, coleslaw and lemon. Don't worry, Parlour burger fans, their famous smashburgers will be available, too. 12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth, lucelinebrewing.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

The fish fry comes in sandwich form here. Get two pieces of hand-breaded, fried Icelandic cod topped with American cheese, tartar sauce and shredded lettuce served in a bun with French fries ($15.99). Several Twin Cities locations, including Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville; luckys13pub.com

Mac's Fish Chips Strips

A quick-service source for fried fish, fried potatoes and slaw since 1991. It's all about choice (cod, walleye, halibut, clams, shrimp) in baskets and tacos, at affordable prices (combinations and prices vary). Don't leave without some freshly made saltwater taffy. 1330 W. Larpenteur Av., St. Paul, 651-489-5299; 610 W. 54th St., Mpls., 612-824-4804; macsfishchipsstrips.com

Manitou Bar & Kitchen

A sister restaurant to Gabe's in St. Paul, Manitou is running the same special: For Friday dinner from 3-10 p.m., it's all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge's Farm Girl beer) with fries and slaw ($18); two pieces with fries and slaw from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($15); a three-piece takeout meal from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake, 651-426-2300, manitougrill.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

The Friday special, available all day long, features three pieces of Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in housemade Bent Paddle beer batter and fried. It's served with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce as well as Parmesan-parsley French fries ($18). 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Me & Julio

It's a fish and chips special at this Tex-Mex restaurant, with beer-battered cod, fries and tartar sauce. Price based on your hunger level: two pieces for $15.99, three pieces for $17.99. 350 W. 33rd St., Hastings, 651-438-2520, meandjuliorestaurant.com

Merlins Rest

Fans of traditional British fish and chips, rejoice. Here house-battered pollock is served on a bed of chips, salted, malted and wrapped in newspaper and served with a side of pub sauce. Those who don't want to try new things can get it "Yankee style," without the malt vinegar and paper. 3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com

Monte Carlo

Go old school at this historic restaurant — open since 1906 — with classic fish and chips. Beer-battered Atlantic cod and fries are served all day long, and not just on Fridays, either ($24.95). If walleye is more your style, it's available flour-dusted and pan-fried ($32.95). 219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com

The Nook

Casper's & Runyon's Nook keeps the Friday fish fry special simple. One walleye fillet is the star of the dinner along with sides ($12.95). 492 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul, 651-698-4347, crnook.com

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub

The fish-and-chips here is Alaskan pollock loin fried in a house Pravy Pilsner beer batter and served with seasoned hand-cut fries ($17). 2716 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-208-1450, northboundbrewpub.com

Obb's Sports Bar & Grill

All-you-can-eat Friday fish fry kicks off at 4 p.m. inside this neighborhood bar and restaurant that's been operating since Prohibition ($17.95). Note: A 3% surcharge is added to all credit card payments. 1347 Burns Av., St. Paul, 651-776-7010, obbsbar.com

Red Cow

While known for its burgers, Red Cow knows its way around a fish fry. Beer-battered whitefish is served with fries and coleslaw. Available at all Red Cow locations through Lent. (Or try the new Filet R' Fish, a beer-battered mahi sandwich.) Three Minneapolis restaurants as well as locations in St. Paul, Wayzata and Rochester; redcowmn.com

St. Paul Grill

Do lunch right by stepping into the stately elegance of this classic restaurant inside the St. Paul Hotel for fish and chips. Beer-battered walleye is served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and hand-cut fries ($27.95). Many dinner specials available, too. 350 N. Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455, stpaulgrill.com

Shamrocks

Stop by this family-friendly restaurant and bar on West 7th for the Friday night fish fry special. Baskets come with fries and coleslaw for $12.95. 995 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-228-9925, crshamrocks.com

Smack Shack

Double the fun at two locations. There's fish and chips — beer-battered cod, Cajun fries and slaw — at both the North Loop and Bloomington locations ($21.95) and specials include a Sconnie fish fry with breaded Lake Superior perch, rye bread, Cajun fries, slaw and tartar sauce ($26.95) and crispy whole fried snapper, with plantains, coconut, fresnos and peanuts ($49.95). If you're at the Bloomington location, stick around for live music from 7-10 p.m. 603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288; 3801 Minnesota Drive, Bloomington, 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Get hand-battered cod baked or fried, served with fries, coleslaw and housemade tartar. Six pieces for $18.95, or a 10-piece for $24.95. 456 S. Concord Exchange, South St. Paul, 651-350-7743, stockyardstc.com

Tattersall River Falls

It's a real-deal Wisconsin fish fry at the River Falls location of Tattersall. Here you'll find fried cod, French fries and Cajun-seasoned rémoulade and walleye sandwiches ($16-$18). The brandy Old Fashioneds aren't typically part of the Lenten experience, but they have those, too. 1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis., 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com

Tria Restaurant

Fish and chips here is beer-battered halibut cheek with housemade fries and tartar sauce ($25), with fancier options (sole grenobloise) available, too. 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com

Urban Growler

Every Friday, all year long, the taproom at Minnesota's first women-owned microbrewery pays tribute to the beloved Wisconsin institution that is the fish fry. The fish is panko-crusted walleye served with a choice of sides plus a creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and pumpernickel rye bread. Served starting at 11:30 a.m. until supplies last ($23). 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com

Yankee Tavern

Get two pieces of hand-breaded Icelandic cod, fried crispy and served with coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce ($12.99), or a fish sandwich with cod, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce and a choice of side ($15.99). 1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com