‘32 Ford Crowned As America’s Most Beautiful Roadster

The top honor was bestowed at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show…

As one of the oldest and most coveted car awardsin the entire world, many dream of one day winning America’s Most Beautiful Roadster, yet each year there can only be one. For the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show that tremendous honor was bestowed on a 1932 Ford Roadster owned and built by Jack Chisenhall. His ride beat out 8 other cars.

Among those who have won this award in the past are some true greats like George Barris, Boyd Coddington, Any Brizio, and Troy Ladd. Along with bragging rights, Chisenhall was presented with the $12,500 prize money.

Chisenhall built his impressive Ford Deuce at his shop located in San Antonio, Texas after dreaming up his concept of the “Champ Deuce” way back in the late 80s. Then in 2000 he had Thom Taylor create a rendering from his ideas, providing a vision for the build plans. In other words, this was a project that had been rattling around in the man’s head for decades.

Also presented at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show, the Al Slonaker Memorial Award is presented to the best non-roadster vehicle at the show and started way back in 1974. This time around the recipient was a 1960 Buick Invicta Custom owned by George and Angela Eliacostas. The impressive build was done by CAL Automotive Creations and features a Buick 401 Nailhead V8 with a centrifugal supercharger bolted up.

Straight off the factory line, the Invicta was an impressive vehicle with its design influenced by the Jet Age with its swooping, dramatic bodylines. Impressively tasteful details were added to this build, including brass trim designed in CAD and precision machined, factory hardback bucket seats with custom pearlized leather upholstery, and woven aircraft carpeting.

