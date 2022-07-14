32 indictments handed down
Jul. 14—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 8 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
James C. Perkins, 40
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Matthew Daniel Sladen, 31
Akron, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aiding Escape or Resistance to Lawful Authority
Possessing Criminal Tools
Vandalism
Allie Elizabeth Angelo, 32
Akron, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aiding Escape or Resistance to Lawful Authority
Possessing Criminal Tools
Vandalism
Clifford W. Morris, 33
Sabina, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Possessing Criminal Tools Vandalism
Criminal Damaging
Walker N. Pence, 22
New Holland, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Aaron Brigeman, 43
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Jeffrey R. Fields, 37
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Thomas Charles Comberger, 46
Clarksville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
Kyle Duane Mays, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Obstructing Official Business
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Terrance Lamont Walton, 27
Westland, Ml, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Firearm Specification- 1 year
Kyle Duane Mays, 20
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Trespass in a Habitation
Andriella Lutz, 23
Logan, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
William Fraley, 43
Garrison, KY, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Zackary T. Wooten, 27
West Portsmouth; Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Timothy R. Maynard, 33
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle — Specification for Forfeiture of a Weapon
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal; Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Zackary T. Wooten, 27
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Instruments
Michal Campbell; 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Steven A Smith, 34
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Zachary William Dorst, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer- Firearm Specification 1 year
Failure to comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer- Firearm Specification 1 year
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound- Firearm Specification 1 year
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound- Firearm Specification 1 year
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possessing Criminal Tools
Vernon Buffington, 34
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Obstructing Official Business
Keith Estep, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Keith Estep, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Larry Hoy Scoggins, 46
McDermott, Ohio; was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Receiving Stolen Property
Receiving Stolen Property
Receiving Stolen Property
Mark Paris, 32
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound Trafficking in Marihuana
Kylie Cozetta Cox, 29
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation
Vandalism
Aggravated Trespass
Domestic Violence
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Keith Doles, 53
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Register
Failure to Provide Notice Of Change Of Address
Larry Gilpin, 64
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Coltan W Scarberry, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Kori David Eugene Conkel, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
Forgery
Mitchell Scott Bridenbaker, 43
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Breaking and Entering
Chrystal Dawn Bridenbaker, 48
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Breaking and Entering
William z Mcclary, 21
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle Theft
Assault
Unlawful Restraint
Abduction
Domestic Violence