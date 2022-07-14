32 indictments handed down

Jul. 14—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 8 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

James C. Perkins, 40

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Matthew Daniel Sladen, 31

Akron, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aiding Escape or Resistance to Lawful Authority

Possessing Criminal Tools

Vandalism

Allie Elizabeth Angelo, 32

Akron, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aiding Escape or Resistance to Lawful Authority

Possessing Criminal Tools

Vandalism

Clifford W. Morris, 33

Sabina, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Possessing Criminal Tools Vandalism

Criminal Damaging

Walker N. Pence, 22

New Holland, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Aaron Brigeman, 43

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Jeffrey R. Fields, 37

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Thomas Charles Comberger, 46

Clarksville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

Kyle Duane Mays, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Obstructing Official Business

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Terrance Lamont Walton, 27

Westland, Ml, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Firearm Specification- 1 year

Kyle Duane Mays, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Trespass in a Habitation

Andriella Lutz, 23

Logan, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

William Fraley, 43

Garrison, KY, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Zackary T. Wooten, 27

West Portsmouth; Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Timothy R. Maynard, 33

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle — Specification for Forfeiture of a Weapon

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal; Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Zackary T. Wooten, 27

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Instruments

Michal Campbell; 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Steven A Smith, 34

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Zachary William Dorst, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer- Firearm Specification 1 year

Failure to comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer- Firearm Specification 1 year

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound- Firearm Specification 1 year

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound- Firearm Specification 1 year

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possessing Criminal Tools

Vernon Buffington, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Obstructing Official Business

Keith Estep, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Keith Estep, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Larry Hoy Scoggins, 46

McDermott, Ohio; was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Receiving Stolen Property

Receiving Stolen Property

Receiving Stolen Property

Mark Paris, 32

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound Trafficking in Marihuana

Kylie Cozetta Cox, 29

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation

Vandalism

Aggravated Trespass

Domestic Violence

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Keith Doles, 53

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Register

Failure to Provide Notice Of Change Of Address

Larry Gilpin, 64

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Coltan W Scarberry, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Kori David Eugene Conkel, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

Forgery

Mitchell Scott Bridenbaker, 43

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Breaking and Entering

Chrystal Dawn Bridenbaker, 48

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Breaking and Entering

William z Mcclary, 21

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle Theft

Assault

Unlawful Restraint

Abduction

Domestic Violence