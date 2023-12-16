$32 million aquatic center moves one step closer to reality with state grant

The city of Ames will start construction work on the Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center in the spring of 2024. The rendering depicts the building from the southwest.

Additional funding has been received for a soon-to-be-built $32 million indoor aquatic center in Ames.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority gave the city of Ames $500,000 to help construct an almost 39,000-square-foot recreation and wellness facility with a water slide, three different pool areas and a lazy river.

The grant adds to the almost $32.1 million the city has secured to build the new aquatic center — which also is the estimated cost of the project.

Ames Parks and Recreation Director Keith Abraham said though it looks like the available funding will cover the total project cost, the city won't know for sure until construction bids come in on Jan. 11.

"I think it's important people understand these are estimates, and that's all they are is estimates," Abraham said. "The proof will be when we get those bid documents in January."

The Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center will be located on Lincoln Way, west of Grand Avenue, across from the Iowa Department of Transportation headquarters. The facility will be built on the site of the old St. Cecilia Church and School, with a targeted completion date of 2025. The City Council voted to purchase the building on Dec. 13, 2022, for $2.9 million.

Construction for the aquatic center is planned to start in late April or early March of 2024, with the official opening expected for 2025.

More: Bidding for Ames' $32 million indoor aquatic center has opened

CAT grant gives project extra cushion

The city had submitted an application to IEDA for a Community Attraction and Tourism grant earlier this year, but did not receive any funding. After being encouraged to resubmit, the city collaborated with the Ames Chamber of Commerce to gather information and submit again.

IEDA awarded the $500,000 grant on Dec. 7, which could allow the city to decrease the amount of bonds it will use for the project. While the council authorized issuing up to $21.2 million in bonds, construction documents suggest just under $20.4 million in bonds will be needed.

Because the city was able to receive a grant from IEDA, the city may reduce the bonds even further. Abraham said the bonds could be issued at $500,000 less, but the amount ultimately will depend on the received project bids.

More: Ames City Council considers letting homeowners build 900 square foot secondary units

City staff works to bring project estimate to budget

When first planning, the city set aside $20.5 million for the construction of an indoor aquatic center, with the total estimate reaching about $32.1 million. Cost estimates were received three times throughout the aquatic center's design process.

"This is a big project," Abraham said. "It takes a lot of big meetings and conversations."

The first cost estimate was $2 million over the city's budget. City staff then went over the design to determine what needed to change to bring the project to budget.

"I think was one of the hardest things during this process," Abraham said. "You have to start off with, 'This is what we want, this would meet the needs of the community,' and then when you're $2 million over, then you've got to look at the entire design and find what to change."

After the adjustments, the second cost estimate was $300,000 over budget. The final cost estimate received with the construction documents put the estimate $200,000 below the $20.5 million cost.

Because of the lower cost estimate, the city could add a couple of extra alternates to the aquatic center. The city has approved adding multi-purpose rooms and a walking area, if the budget allows.

More: Ames City Council defers vote to demolish historic downtown pillars

Public suggestions, donations help bring aquatic center to life

Several aspects of the Fitch Family Indoor Aquatic Center were added to the design from community requests. The designed pool basins are similar to the original plan with the healthy life center. A wellness pool, water walking into a zero-depth entry area and an indoor walking area were incorporated from public input also.

"It's seeing how people are using our current facilities and feedback that we got regarding our old facilities and what people are looking for, and then trying to incorporate that into the design," Abraham said.

The city was able to obtain enough funds to meet the cost estimate through American Rescue Plan Act dollars and bonds, but also through public donations. Approximately $8.3 million of the project's funding came from donations.

Abraham said the city appreciates all the support from the community for the project, from donations to providing feedback and input.

"There's a lot of generosity through donations for this project," Abraham said. "We're just very thankful we have a community that is supportive of what we do and is willing to help put funds towards amenities like this."

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames secures enough funding to cover costs of new aquatic center