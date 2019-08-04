Chuck Ross

Politics,

$32 Million: That's How Much The Mueller Probe Cost

The special counsel’s investigation cost nearly $32 million in total, according to Justice Department accounting records released Friday.

That figure includes the special counsel’s office’s direct expenses, as well as what the Justice Department spent to support the investigation, which began on May 17, 2017 and formally ended on May 29 of this year.

The investigation cost $6.5 million from October 2018 through May, accounting records show. Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s office directly spent more than $4.1 million of that. Most of the Mueller office expenditures, nearly $2.5 million, went to compensation and benefits for special counsel prosecutors and staff.

The investigation was a success or failure, largely depending on who you ask.

Mueller’s team charged 34 people with crimes, including 25 Russian nationals and several Trump associates, including Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.

