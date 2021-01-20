32 modern classic comedies everyone needs to watch in their lifetime

Jason Guerrasio
emma stone in easy a
Emma Stone in "Easy A." Screen Gems

"21 Jump Street" (2012)

21 Jump Street Channing Tatum Jonah Hill
(L-R) Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in "21 Jump Street." Sony

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miler take the classic TV show, mix in Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum (as well a Korean Jesus statue) and deliver a hilarious comedy that just gets better the more times you watch it.

"Bad Moms" (2016)

bad moms STX Entertainment final
(L-R) Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn in "Bad Moms." STX Entertainment

After years and years of the guys in movies doing bad things for laughs, the ladies finally got in on the fun thanks to this raunchy comedy that proved once and for all that Kathryn Hahn is a comedy genius.

"Blockers" (2018)

blockers
(L-R) Ike Barinholtz, Leslie Mann, and John Cena in "Blockers." Paramount Pictures

One of the best comedies of the last few years that really captures what it's like to be a kid in today's world (and a parent), the laughs relentless as we follow three parents (Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz) who will do anything to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night.

"Bodied" (2017)

Bodied 2 Neon YouTube
(L-R) Calum Worthy and Jackie Long in "Bodied." Neon/YouTube

This is the best comedy of the last 15 years you have never seen.

We follow Adam (Calum Worthy) who goes too far in researching his thesis subject: battle rapping. The jokes are sharp and the rapping is amazing.

"Borat" (2006)

Borat 20th Century Fox
Sacha Baron Cohen in "Borat." 20th Century Fox

Sacha Baron Cohen takes his character from "Da Ali G Show" and delivers this comedy that shocked the country as it showcased not just the outlandish behavior by Baron Cohen but the racism and bigotry from people across the country that he encountered.

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (2020)

borat 2 amazon prime
Sacha Baron Cohen in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Amazon Prime

No one ever thought it would be possible for Baron Cohen to pull off another "Borat" movie, then he went and made a sequel that arguably surpasses the first.

He went beyond the jokes of the first movie by adding the talents of an unknown actress, Maria Bakalova, to play his daughter in the movie.

"Bridesmaids" (2011)

bridesmaids
(L-R) Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrne in "Bridesmaids." Universal Pictures

Thanks to the talents of Paul Feig directing with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo writing the screenplay, we are given an instant classic comedy in which Wiig goes up against a rival (Rose Byrne) to plan the perfect wedding for her best friend (Maya Rudolph).

The movie is highlighted by Melissa McCarthy's breakout role, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" (2009)

cloudy with a chance of meatballs sony
Lord and Miller's debut feature film, "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs." Sony

Three years before directing "21 Jump Street," Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed this silly adaptation of a 1978 children's book. The beauty of this movie is there are as many funny things going on in the background of each scene as what we're supposed to be focused on.

"The Disaster Artist" (2017)

the disaster artist james franco
James Franco in "The Disaster Artist." Justina Mintz, courtesy of A24

James Franco directs and plays the lead in this retelling of how "The Room" became one of the worst movies ever made.

"Dolemite Is My Name" (2019)

Dolemite Is My Name 2 Netflix
Craig Brewer's "Dolemite Is My Name." Netflix

Eddie Murphy has a career resurgence thanks to his hilarious portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore, the performer who created the iconic Blaxploitation movie, "Dolemite."

"Easy A" (2010)

emma stone easy a
Emma Stone in "Easy A." Screen Gems

Emma Stone is a triumph in this clever retelling of "The Scarlet Letter" set in a modern-day high school.

"Force Majeure" (2014)

&quot;Force Majeure&quot;
Ruben Östlund's "Force Majeure." "Force Majeure"

Forget about that awful Will Ferrell/Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy "Downhill" that came out last year, go see the movie it's based on.

Written and directed by Ruben Östlund, we follow a family vacationing in the French Alps whose trip takes a drastic right turn after they come face-to-face with an avalanche.

"Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Gallery 5
(L-R) Jonah Hill and Jason Segal in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Uphe.com

Set in beautiful Hawaii, we follow Peter (Jason Segal) as he tries to get over a bad breakup from eponymous Sarah (Kristen Bell) by going on vacation. Sadly, she's there too. With her new boyfriend (Russell Brand).

Along with starring, Segal provides a strong script. There's also a great ensemble that includes Mila Kunis, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, and Paul Rudd.

"Game Night" (2018)

game night
(L-R) Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and Kyle Chandler in "Game Night." Access Entertainment

Rachel McAdams completely owns this movie starring opposite Jason Bateman as a couple who are fans of games but find themselves in a real-life murder mystery.

"Girls Trip" (2017)

girls trip
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah in "Girls Trip." Universal Pictures

Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as a group of friends in New Orleans for a good time is such a fun watch. And we patiently await a sequel.

"The Hangover" (2009)

the hangover
(L-R) Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, and Ed Helms in "The Hangover." Warner Brothers Pictures/YouTube

After making hit comedies like "Road Trip" and "Old School," director Todd Phillips delivers his all-time best.

This story of the quest three friends go on to find their missing groom after a wild bachelor party in Las Vegas would reap star-making performances from Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis.

"Hot Fuzz" (2007)

Hot Fuzz
(L-R) Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in "Hot Fuzz." Universal Pictures/Rogue Pictures

Following the success of "Shaun of the Dead," Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost teamed up again for this spoof on the cop action movie. It showed that "Shaun" definitely wasn't a fluke when it came to strong jokes and pulling off big action sequences.

"Hot Tub Time Machine" (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine MGM
(L-R) Clark Duke, John Cusack, Craig Robinson, and Rob Corddry in "Hot Tub Time Machine." MGM

A group of friends (John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson) and one of their nephews (Clark Duke) head out to relive their youth by going to the ski resort they would frequent in the 1980s. The problem is it's completely run down. But after partying in their hotel room hot tub they go back in time and are young again.

The 1980s jokes are all strong and out of all the silliness Corddry delivers a surprisingly heartfelt performance as a guy going through a midlife crisis.

"Idiocracy" (2006)

idiocracy 2006 02 g
Mike Judge's "Idiocracy." 20th Century Fox

It's a movie that has only grown more and more popular as the years pass.

Luke Wilson plays Joe, an average American who, after being a guinea pig for a top-secret hibernation project, awakes five centuries in the future. He quickly realizes everyone has gotten really dumb.

Now considered the smartest man alive, Joe must save the country.

"In the Loop" (2009)

in the loop IFC Films
Armando Iannucci's "In the Loop." IFC Films

Before there was "Veep," Armando Iannucci directed this political satire about clueless politicians both in the US and the UK who find themselves stuck in a mistake that may get them into war in the Middle East.

"Knocked Up" (2007)

knocked up
Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in "Knocked Up." Universal

Judd Apatow writes and directs this classic in which Seth Rogen plays Ben, who after a one night stand with Alison (Katherine Heigl) tries to do the right thing and be there for the child that's on the way. But things get complicated.

"The Lego Movie" (2014)

lego movie
Lord and Miller's "The Lego Movie." YouTube/Warner Bros.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are back on the list. This time the duo go back to animation to lift the Lego brand into the feature film space. It's a huge success thanks to a catchy song ("Everything is Awesome!") and lots of fun with the Lego IP.

"Logan Lucky" (2017)

Logan Lucky 3 Fingerprint Releasing final
(L-R) Adam Driver and Channing Tatum in "Logan Lucky." Fingerprint Releasing

One of the most unappreciated Steven Soderbergh movies, here Channing Tatum and Adam Driver play brothers who try to pull off a heist at a NASCAR event. Daniel Craig also delivers a memorable performance.

"MacGruber" (2010)

macgruber universal
Will Forte in "MacGruber." Universal

Taking his character from his "Saturday Night Live" days, Will Forte plays the title character, who is a completely clueless special operative who must take down his nemesis (played by Val Kilmer) to save the world.

The comedy bits pulled off in this movie are some of the most unique of any comedy made in the last 15 years.

"Pineapple Express" (2008)

pineapple express
(L-R) James Franco, Danny McBride, and Seth Rogen in "Pineapple Express." Columbia Pictures

Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride all shine in this stoner comedy that boasts some pretty impressive action sequences.

"Pitch Perfect" (2012)

pitch perfect universal
Anna Kendrick (center) in "Pitch Perfect." Universal

Like "Bring it On" over a decade before it, this comedy is timeless thanks to the talents of an ensemble cast made up of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, and Brittany Snow.

"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016)

popstar universal.JPG
Andy Samberg (center) in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping." Universal

The Lonely Island teamed up for this era's "This Is Spinal Tap," and it will go down as one of the greatest comedies of the 2010s.

Made up as a mockumentary, we watch as Andy Samberg plays pop star Conner Friel (aka Conner4Real) whose superstar reign on the music charts ends due to his latest album bombing. Along with the fantastic comedy are the hilarious songs Conner sings throughout the movie.

"Spy" (2015)

Spy Fox
Melissa McCarthy in "Spy." Fox

Paul Feig is on the list again for this comedy that stars Melissa McCarthy as a CIA pencil pusher who suddenly has to go out into the field with hilarious results.

This is also the movie that revealed Jason Statham should do more comedies.

"Step Brothers" (2008)

step brothers catalina wine mixer
(L-R) Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Step Brothers." "Step Brothers"/Columbia Pictures

There have been several Adam McKay/Will Ferrell comedies that audiences have enjoyed, but this is arguably the most beloved.

In it, Ferrell and John C. Reilly play two middle-aged men who suddenly become related when their parents marry. The evolution of their relationship from bitter enemies to best friends is hilarious.

"Superbad" (2007)

superbad universal
Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in "Superbad." Universal

Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera play lifelong friends who are determined to party their butts off and lose their virginity in their final night as high schoolers.

"Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006)

talladega nights the ballad of ricky bobby sony
(L-R) Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Talladega Nights." Sony

Another Adam McKay/Will Ferrell classic, Ferrell plays Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR star who loses his racing edge after a horrific accident.

Filled with amazing comedic bits, which only are heightened when Sacha Baron Cohen shows up in scenes as Ricky Bobby's racing rival, this one has countless memorable one-liners.

"What We Do in the Shadows" (2014)

what we do in the shadows
Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do in the Shadows." Unison

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi team for this comedy about a group of vampires who live in a flat in modern-day Wellington, New Zealand.

