32-year-old accused of raping 13-year-old cousin says he is ‘in love,’ Oklahoma cops say

A 32-year-old man accused of raping his 13-year-old cousin said he had been in a “relationship” with her since August, Oklahoma police say.

The man told police he was “in love” with the victim and “believes they should be able to continue their relationship,” Tulsa police wrote in a Jan. 16 Facebook post.

McClatchy News is not identifying the man to protect the identity of the 13-year-old.

He admitted to police that he had performed sexual acts with the victim at least six times and that he believes he did nothing wrong, officers said.

He was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 14, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 22. His bond is set at $90,000.

In addition to first-degree rape, he was charged with lewd molestation of a minor under 16 and sexual abuse of a minor, according to police.

Teacher rapes 16-year-old while other students act as ‘lookouts,’ Missouri cops say

Man used Snapchat to sexually abuse 11-year-old and coerce her into his home, feds say