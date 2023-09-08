32-year-old Arpin man charged with trying to hire inmate to kill two corrections officers

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A 32-year-old Arpin man is facing charges that he tried to hire someone to kill two Wood County corrections officers.

Jesse L. Hansen-Schumann faces two counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor count of bail jumping. On Friday, Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter found there was enough evidence in the case to keep it moving forward.

Potter scheduled the next court appearance for Sept. 21.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wood County inmate reported all Hansen-Schumann talked about while in the Wood County Jail was killing two corrections officers. Hansen-Schumann told the other inmate if the other inmate would kill the two guards, then Hansen-Schumann would kill the inmate's ex-wife.

Hansen-Schumann told the other inmate they could get away with the homicides because the other inmate had no reason to kill the two officers and Hansen-Schumann had no reason to kill the inmate's ex-wife, according to the complaint.

Hansen-Schumann filed 44 grievances or appeals during the little more than a year he had been in the jail, according to the complaint. Many of the grievances said the two corrections officers were involved in or responsible for things that led to his filing the grievances. Hansen-Schumann said the two corrections officers were making up lies to unjustly discipline him.

Hansen-Schumann constantly talked about catching and assaulting one of the corrections officers in the jail camera's blind spot during a cell check, according to the complaint.

If convicted of the solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide charges, Hansen-Schumann faces a maximum sentence of 25 years, plus 12 additional years for being a repeat offender. Hansen-Schumann was convicted in 2022 of threatening a judge, prosecutor or member of law enforcement. Hansen-Schumann is being held on a $100,000 cash bail.

