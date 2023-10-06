32-year-old burglary suspect charged after barricading inside Atlanta apartment, police say

Police have identified a man arrested on Thursday night after barricading himself inside an apartment.

Officers say Justin Gilliam, 32, shut himself inside an apartment on Howell Mill Rd. NW in Atlanta around 8:45 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was live from the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Hours later, just after 11:30 p.m., Gilliam was taken into custody.

Channel 2 Action News crews reported seeing dozens of police units blocking the street during the hours-long standoff.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the standoff.

Gilliam is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of burglary, aggravated battery and sexual battery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]