32-year-old dies after driving into Ropesville gin, vehicle flips and catches fire

A 32-year-old has died after driving into a gin and diesel tank late Tuesday evening, prompting the vehicle to flip and catch fire, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Jonathan Michael Wedly of Hobbs, New Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene in Ropesville from injuries suffered in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was headed northbound in the southbound lanes of US 62 before leaving the roadway, driving over a curb, entering the gravel lot of the gin and striking the east side of the building and diesel tank. The vehicle then flipped and caught on fire.

Other factors contributing to the crash were unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

