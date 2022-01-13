32-year-old faces assault charges after injuring a relative in Jasper Co., police say

A Ridgeland man has been charged with assault and battery after police said he attacked his brother-in-law with what they believe to be a knife. The man was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Charles Perry, 32, of Ridgeland was charged Monday with one count of aggravated assault, according to the Jasper County Detention Center.

On Jan. 1, Perry was in the car with his sister and her husband coming back from Savannah when an argument broke out, Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. The three were at Argent and Independence boulevards in Jasper County when the alleged assault took place.

After he was released from the hospital, the man reported the attack to the Hardeeville Police Department, although the attack was in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction, Crosby said.

The man told police he was cut on his right arm, the left side of his cheek, right side of his neck and had a minor laceration under one of his arms. The man also reported being cut on his right wrist and bicep. He said he did not see the weapon used in the attack but believed it was a knife because it was “sharp and metallic,” Crosby said.

The man was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital in critical condition, Crosby said, and was later transferred to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He told police he received 19 stitches: 12 on the left side of his face and seven on the right side of his neck.

No additional charges are being sought against Perry, Crosby said.

If convicted of the felony, Perry could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, per the S.C. Code of Laws.

As of Wednesday, Perry was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.