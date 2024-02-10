32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after standoff with police near Logan Elementary

Feb. 9—A five-time felon is accused of shooting 30-year-old Dylan McCorkle in the head last week outside a Logan Neighborhood home.

Spokane police arrested Gunnar Doughty, who turns 32 Saturday, on Thursday night after a long SWAT standoff in northeast Spokane.

Doughty refused to appear for his first appearance Friday in Spokane County District Court for second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

District Court Judge Andrew Biviano reset his first appearance for Monday. Doughty remained in the Spokane County Jail Friday on a $1 million bond.

McCorkle's older brother, Jayson Hahn, was angry Doughty refused to show for his own court hearing.

"He has to face the music for what he did," Hahn said Friday afternoon at the scene of the shooting. "He owes Dylan a fair fight."

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Feb. 2 at a residence on the corner of Hamilton Street and Jackson Avenue. There, they found McCorkle dead on a lawn outside the home.

A memorial featuring several photos of McCorkle, flowers, balloons and candles is set against a tree outside the Hamilton Street home where McCorkle died.

A witness told police she saw McCorkle pacing back and forth and appearing agitated as she walked down Jackson Avenue toward Hamilton Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, according to court documents.

McCorkle told her Doughty disrespected his girlfriend and about $100 that was stolen, the witness said. Court documents did not make clear who may have stolen from whom.

The witness pleaded with McCorkle to return to a Jackson Avenue house a couple doors down from the Hamilton Street house, documents say. She was aware Doughty was always armed with a gun.

McCorkle instead walked onto the Hamilton Street property and yelled for Doughty to come outside.

She told police Doughty exited the home, approached McCorkle and removed a pistol from his waistband. McCorkle said something like, "What are you going to do, shoot me?"

Doughty then fired one round, striking McCorkle in the head, and ran south on Hamilton Street, she told police.

Another witness told police he was at the Hamilton Street home when he heard McCorkle yelling outside.

He saw Doughty put on a jacket and walk outside. Just like the other witness' recollection, he said he heard McCorkle asking if Doughty was going to shoot him. He then heard a gunshot, according to documents.

He ran outside and saw McCorkle on the ground bleeding from the head and Doughty running on Hamilton.

Police found a spent shell casing near McCorkle's body.

Police and the U.S. Marshal's Service found Doughty around 4 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 2200 block of Morton Street, according to a police news release.

The home is about one block east of Logan Elementary School and about six blocks from the shooting scene.

Law enforcement got people, including children, out of the home, but Doughty refused to exit, police said.

The SWAT team, hostage negotiators and other specialists responded. Police used drones and robots to search the home after hours of attempts to get Doughty to surrender.

Doughty barricaded himself in a crawl space, but chemicals deployed inside the home forced him out, and police arrested him.