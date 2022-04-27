32-year-old man charged in fatal Fort Worth shooting of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

A witness account and outstanding warrants led to the arrest of a Fort Worth man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Jose Antonio Segura, 32, of Fort Worth, faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, household family assault with previous convictions, tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair, and evading arrest, according to court records.

He is accused of fatally shooting Roel Devora, 27, in the early hours of April 10. His arrest warrant affidavit was released Tuesday.

A woman the Star-Telegram interviewed earlier in the month told police that she had reconnected with Devora after her breakup with Segura. She had previously dated Devora from October 2007 through January 2014.

She told police that she was with Devora at her apartment in the 300 block of Kenchester Way when Segura showed up, tried to open the door and said he wanted to speak with her, according to the warrant. As she opened the door, Segura stepped in, fired shots and ran from the scene, the warrant said.

The woman went to Deovra, who had fallen on the floor and told her he was dying, according to the warrant. She called 911, but became frustrated with the length of the call and took Devora to Baylor Scott & White — Burleson at 12500 South Freeway, according to the warrant.

A doctor told police that the hospital staff determined the best course of action was to transfer him Devora to another John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the warrant.

The woman told the Star-Telegram that police questioned Devora and delayed an emergency transfer. Devora’s family plans to file a wrongful death suit against the hospital.

Segura was arrested nearly two weeks after the shooting.

He was found in front of a residence in the 4700 block of Alandale Drive and fled when police tried to arrest him, according to a police report. He got into a black BMW and rammed into two Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive vehicles, according to a police report.

Police arrested him after he led them on a nine-mile chase, according to the report.

Segura was previously convicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and assault that caused bodily injury to a family member. He was wanted by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of assault of a family member with previous conviction, his warrant said.