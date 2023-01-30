32-year-old man killed in Brooklyn shooting

A man was fatally in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police.

The chaos unfolded on Covert St. near Bushwick Ave. in Bushwick, with police responding to a 911 call of a man shot around 12:45 p.m., cops said.

Lamel Murphy, 32, was shot in the chest and leg.

Medics took him to Brookdale University Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim lived in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, cops said.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the shooter.