32-year-old man killed, two women injured in hit-and-run incident in Cleburne

Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that killed one man and injured two women in Cleburne on Sunday.

At approximately 9 p.m., Cleburne police responded to a call on the 100 block of Huron Street regarding a major crash.

Police said that during a disturbance, a male drove off in his vehicle and struck three people.

Cleburne resident Jesus Correa-Munoz, 32, was killed in the incident, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

One female victim has suffered significant injuries and another female suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival and is not in custody. Police do not believe there to be a threat to the general public.

Officers are still investigating the scene.