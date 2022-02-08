32-year-old Richmond man dies after shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 32-year-old Richmond man was shot to death Monday evening.

Erik Michael Hendricks died inside a vehicle at the shooting scene, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services department, in a news release.

Second-shift RPD patrol officers responded at 6:11 p.m. to the 200 block of South 23rd Street for the reported shooting, the release said. They found Hendricks inside the vehicle.

Two others who had occupied the vehicle were located a couple of blocks away by officers assisted by he Wayne County Sheriff's Office, according to the release. Those occupants described to officers a verbal argument occurring inside the vehicle, then a gun being introduced to the situation.

RPD investigators reported to process the scene, collect evidence and interview witnesses. An area of South 23rd Street was closed to traffic, with RPD vehicles blocking the road at intersections north and south of the scene.

There have not been any arrests, the release said, and the investigation continues.

Richmond Fire Department and its medics as well as the Wayne County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene, according to the release.

This is the second deadly shooting so far this year in Wayne County.

On Jan. 12, Thomas D. Pierce, 39, died after being shot at a location along Treaty Line Road south of Hagerstown.

The sheriff's office is investigating that shooting, and no arrests have been made.

In Richmond, Jessica Jane Hoffman, 34, died Dec. 3 from a bullet wound to the chest.

Vincent Joel Allen Hoffman was arrested and charged with murder in that incident. He remains in the Wayne County Jail without bond.

