32-year-old slips off dock and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A 32-year-old drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after falling off a dock, officials said.

Kegri Ilu of Warrensburg, Missouri, was walking on a dock Sunday evening in Darby Hollow Cove when he slipped and fell into the water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3 a.m. Monday by the Camden County medical examiner. The Osage Beach police and fire departments and a dive team also responded to drowning.

Ilu’s death was the 11th drowning and boating fatality of the year for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which includes Lake of the Ozarks in a 13-county region of central Missouri.

Last year, the troop reported eight drowning and boating fatalities.

Missouri man dies saving young family members in Lake Michigan, sheriff says. ‘A hero’

Dad jumps into water to save son on Table Rock Lake and drowns, Missouri police say

64-year-old drowns trying to save struggling swimmer in Missouri lake, police say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This SW Missouri city is the first to reach 50% vaccination; the rest of the state lags

    Across Missouri, 44% of the population is fully vaccinated.

  • Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID

    A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 is off a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded. Cardinal Raymond Burke was to return to a regular hospital room Saturday at an undisclosed location, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse said in a statement. Burke, 73, one of the Catholic Church’s most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, had been sedated and on a ventilator following his tweet Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus.

  • Wealth Income Gap Widens In U.S. Communities With Jackson Hole At The Top

    More Americans need a "seat at the table" of the U.S. economy, urges troubling new report by the Economic Innovation Group.

  • Katie Price: 32-year-old man arrested after star sustains 'facial injury' in assault at home

    The 43-year-old model was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

  • Beyoncé wears a 128-carat yellow diamond previously seen on Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga in a new Tiffany campaign

    According to People, Beyoncé is only the fourth person to ever wear the iconic diamond. Lady Gaga previously wore the diamond at the 2019 Oscars.

  • The Covid Threat Is Here to Stay. What That Means for Drugmakers.

    At this moment, the molecules that form the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 are reshuffling themselves in the cells of millions of people around the world. Since the Delta variant set off a deadly wave of Covid infections in India six months ago, the fight against the pandemic has been changing. Now, the U.S. is reporting more than 140,000 new cases a day, and hospitals are beginning to buckle in some parts of the country.

  • Taco Charlton among Chiefs cuts as they drop to 80 players

    Taco Charlton‘s time in Kansas City is up. The Chiefs announced five cuts on Monday that dropped the team’s roster to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get to that number and Charlton was on the list. The Chiefs also released defensive back Will Parks and guard Bryan Witzmann and placed linebacker Riley Cole [more]

  • Afghan basketball star tells her story of escape

    The Taliban left an impact early on Afghan basketballer Nilofar Bayat. In an instant, they changed her life forever.Bayat, who is the captain of Afghanistan's women's wheelchair basketball team, was just two years old, when a rocket hit her house in Kabul, injuring her spinal cord."They put an unstoppable pain in our lives. A permanent disability that we have to accept."In the wake of the Taliban's takeover last week, she joined the thousands desperate to leave the country.For days she and her husband Ramesh waited amid the chaos at Kabul's airport."When I saw Taliban for the first time, around the airport, how dangerous they are, how they were shooting, beating. I told Ramesh that I wanted to leave the country because I cannot live with these people."In recent years, Bayat was hopeful things were changing in Afghanistan. She was part of a generation that enjoyed freedoms for women, with access to education and work.She and her husband - who was also injured by a mine - wanted to stay in the capital Kabul and keep improving the country.But their dreams - were cut short."They will destroy all the wishes, all the achievements, all we did in the last 20 years. In Afghanistan we had many wishes, I was thinking about improving my basketball, my job, my studies. He just graduated from university, he wanted to improve, but they destroyed it. Living in another country and starting from zero is not easy."Now, she has been offered to play for a wheelchair basketball team in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.Thanks to the Spanish government and the Spanish Basketball Federation she was given a place on a plane out of Kabul, arriving to safety on Friday.Although she is safe in Spain, her heart is still in Afghanistan."I want to tell them, 'You are so strong that you are still there.' We know living in Afghanistan is not easy, we pray from here for them to be safe. Please, don't give up and don't accept all the rules of Taliban because if you accept today, they will put in another rule tomorrow."

  • Missouri plans broadband expansion with $400 million in federal COVID relief funds

    The day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a $400 million broadband infrastructure plan, he emphasized no tax revenue was being awarded to a new Internet provider in St. Peters.

  • How a vial of COVID-19 vaccine travels from a lab in Missouri to an arm in Bangladesh

    A Bangladeshi man gets his jab. AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain OpuInoculating the planet from COVID-19 presents an unprecedented logistical challenge like none we’ve seen before. Mobilizing for a world war may be the closest comparison – but in this case, the enemy is invisible and everywhere. Some of the vaccines require super-cold storage at virtually all points along the journey until they reach someone’s upper arm. And the vaccines are primarily being produced in wealthier countries, though the nee

  • Kyler Murray: Chiefs ‘kicked our butts’ while Cardinals’ starting offense played

    Cardinals QB Kyler Murray did not talk to the media after the game but did assess the offense's performance on the television broadcast.

  • Philadelphia girl, 15, killed while playing basketball one week after birthday

    A teenage girl was shot and killed on a Philadelphia playground just one week after her 15th birthday. Simone-Monea Rogers […] The post Philadelphia girl, 15, killed while playing basketball one week after birthday appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Alleged shadow candidate to testify against dark money sponsor in Florida campaign probe

    A no-party candidate paid to run a ghost campaign in a South Florida state senate election will testify against a former state lawmaker facing felony charges for allegedly orchestrating a 2020 dark money vote-siphoning scheme that may have spanned several state senate districts.

  • WATCH: Highlights from Michigan State’s final scrimmage of fall camp

    Check out highlights from the Spartans' final scrimmage of fall camp that was held on Saturday at Spartan Stadium

  • At least 21 dead, 20 missing after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

    At least 21 dead, 20 missing after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

  • Man found stabbed to death late Saturday marking 100th Kansas City homicide of 2021

    One person of interest was detained at the scene, police said.

  • After he stepped down as host, ‘Jeopardy!’ will reportedly air Mike Richards episodes

    Janai Norman reports on the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.

  • Tennessee flood kills at least 10, dozens missing

    Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least ten people dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads. (Aug. 22)

  • Kansas City police ID young teen shot Saturday, ask for help finding boy’s killer

    He turned 15 last month. Saturday evening Kansas City police found the young teen victim shot on a porch.

  • Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill moves up 7 spots in NFL Top 100 Players list for 2021

    #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill ascended in NFL Network's annual list with his highest placement yet.