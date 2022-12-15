32-year-old Statesville man dies after being shot while riding dirt bike, police say

A 32-year-old man, who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month, died Thursday, Statesville police said.

Officers were called to the Lakeview Drive area on Nov. 24 where they found Derryck Turner, of Statesville, who was shot.

He was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died weeks later.

The shooting investigation was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Statesville police did not release any suspect information.

Call the police if you have any information.

