A Granite City woman died in a traffic accident in Cahokia Heights on Thursday night.

Madison Crockett, 32, of the 2700 block of State Street, was identified as the victim by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene at 8 p.m., Dye said.

The accident happened along Mississippi Avenue in Cahokia Heights.

Police have not released any details about the accident.

