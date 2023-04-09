32-year-old woman shot dead on Easter Sunday in Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle is surrounded by protesters on June 4, 2020.

A woman was shot dead right after midnight on Sunday near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Officers found a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Luisa Hendricsen, in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz said. Hendricsen was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives responded to take over the investigation, according to police reports. The suspect remains outstanding.

Details about what led up to the shooting are still under investigation, Soliz said. Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman shot dead on Easter Sunday in Phoenix