32-year-old Woodlawn man charged in May 2021 homicide in Baltimore City

A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to a May 2021 homicide, police said.

Baltimore Police said Thursday that Steven Arthur was arrested Feb. 7 at city police headquarters. He is facing more than 45 charges, according to online court records, including first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery. He is being represented by a public defender and is being held without bail, according to court records.

Police said that on May 31, 2021, around 7:30 p.m., a 33 year-old man was assaulted and a 34-year-old man was shot and killed inside a dwelling in the 1900 block of W. Fayette St.

Homicide detectives learned it was a robbery gone bad, police said, and “after a lengthy investigation” detectives were able to identify the shooter. Police did not specify how Arthur was connected to the alleged killing.