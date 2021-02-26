32 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Feb. 26—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Roger Lee Dennis, 6981 Water St., Harrison; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and permitting drug abuse (direct).

Austin L. Lunsford, 3682 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jacob Marcum, 1114 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to stop after an accident and driving under suspension.

Derek Phelps, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

Elizabeth A. Thompson, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

Corlono A. Bell, 8241 Ravenwood Way, West Chester; indicted on two counts of theft (direct) and one count of receiving stolen property.

Danny Rednour, 827 Belle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Lawrence Bradford Parks, Jr., 375 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operation of motor vehicle under points suspension, and signal lights.

Erik Swarts, 350 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Albert Daryell Halsey, 17 Jackson St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition.

Brandy Jane Swisher, 9066 Mill Trace Drive, Leesburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, petty theft, and obstructing official business.

Bret Swisher, 9066 Mill Trace Drive, Leesburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft.

Alisha Reynolds, 824 Mohican Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Matthew Reifenberger, 110 Cherokee Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Graham Smith, 2615 Galewood St., Kettering; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Steven Allen Friend, 160 Grandview Drive, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence; violating a protection order; and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Christopher D'Air Bibb, 7746 Brace St., Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and furnishing false information to officer issuing traffic ticket.

Brishaun Keith Posey, 7026 Rowan St., Detroit, Mi.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anthony D. Byers, 151 Algonquin Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Stephanie Fae Moubray, 8426 East Ohio 28, Martinsville; indicted on one count each of grand theft, breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Brandon Michael Leonard, 3220 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of grand theft, breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kenneth Neil Baker, 121 W. Main St., W. Carrollton; indicted on one count each of burglary and theft.

Evan Ray Brown, 149.5 South St., Jackson; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Faye Kussman, 7331 Bernard Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Mark Newton Horsley, 1902 Columbia Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft.

Nicholas Joseph Bosken, 5595 Walther Drive, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer L. Almon, 3154 Patrick Court, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Lawrence Sullivan, 10286 Springlen Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Matthew Ryan Wilhelm, 539 W. Stewart St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Robert Thompson, 1249 Oakwood Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Robert Whitehead, 1258 Oakwood Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count of theft.

Dustin Ray Toler, 4717 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest.