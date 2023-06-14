These 32 people were indicted in Clark County
Jun. 13—Thirty-two people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:
Justin Norton, 31, of Enon: Gross sexual imposition (seven counts), rape (eight counts).
Gloria H. Collins, 32, of Springfield: Endangering children.
Daniel L. Morris, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.
Adam D. Carmichael, 45, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Richard T. Acton, 43, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.
Trayvon C. Robinson, 26: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Pierre Colquitt, 43, of Springfield: Assault (three counts), obstructing official business.
William W. Brewer III, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Adrianna A. Jones, 18: Robbery.
Deanna M. Blumenschein, 27, of Springfield: Theft.
Jaymar M. Johnson, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation.
William Joseph Ross Shambaugh, 42, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Latisha Marie Ellen McCormick, 33, of Springfield: Forgery.
Lacasta L. Greene, 47, of Springfield: Forgery.
Kristina Skaggs, 28, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.
Anna Cameruci, 49, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.
Trent E. Haynes, 37, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.
Darrell Hines, of Columbus: Forgery.
Steven A. Nelson Jr., 56, of Canal Winchester: Forgery.
Ruben A. Moorer, 34, of Canal Winchester: Theft.
Joye Gonzalez, 28, of Canal Winchester: Theft (two counts).
Ta'Chaileon Howell, 26, of Columbus: Theft.
Dustin S. Michaels, 39, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Michael L. Ward, 41, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Andre L. Enoch, 25, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, having weapons while under disability.
William Abbott, 25, of Xenia: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Brian Richardson, 61, of Springfield: Attempted rape.
Romelo Butler, 29: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability (two counts).
Stephon Hite, 34, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon.
Geronimo Lopez, 25: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Serena R. Goff, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.