These 32 people were indicted in Clark County

Jun. 13—Thirty-two people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Justin Norton, 31, of Enon: Gross sexual imposition (seven counts), rape (eight counts).

Gloria H. Collins, 32, of Springfield: Endangering children.

Daniel L. Morris, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Adam D. Carmichael, 45, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Richard T. Acton, 43, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.

Trayvon C. Robinson, 26: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Pierre Colquitt, 43, of Springfield: Assault (three counts), obstructing official business.

William W. Brewer III, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.

Adrianna A. Jones, 18: Robbery.

Deanna M. Blumenschein, 27, of Springfield: Theft.

Jaymar M. Johnson, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of Springfield: Strangulation.

William Joseph Ross Shambaugh, 42, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Latisha Marie Ellen McCormick, 33, of Springfield: Forgery.

Lacasta L. Greene, 47, of Springfield: Forgery.

Kristina Skaggs, 28, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.

Anna Cameruci, 49, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.

Trent E. Haynes, 37, of Springfield: Counterfeiting.

Darrell Hines, of Columbus: Forgery.

Steven A. Nelson Jr., 56, of Canal Winchester: Forgery.

Ruben A. Moorer, 34, of Canal Winchester: Theft.

Joye Gonzalez, 28, of Canal Winchester: Theft (two counts).

Ta'Chaileon Howell, 26, of Columbus: Theft.

Dustin S. Michaels, 39, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Michael L. Ward, 41, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Andre L. Enoch, 25, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, having weapons while under disability.

William Abbott, 25, of Xenia: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Brian Richardson, 61, of Springfield: Attempted rape.

Romelo Butler, 29: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability (two counts).

Stephon Hite, 34, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon.

Geronimo Lopez, 25: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Serena R. Goff, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.