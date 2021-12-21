These 32 people were indicted in Clark County this week

Associated Press

Wreaths for each of the seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home over the weekend were left outside the residence Monday, where friends and relatives wept in below-freezing weather and wondered what happened to their loved ones. Preliminary autopsy results showed the victims who lived together in Moorhead did not die from “any obvious trauma,” but a cause of death has not been determined, police said. Moorhead police identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez and 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez.