This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 32 Reasons to Celebrate Getting Older

The term “senior citizen” is enough to make many aging folks cringe. But in our society, which embraces youth above all else, there are significant reasons to celebrate getting older. These reasons extend beyond mere wisdom or the perspective on life that age gives — there are more reasons that are practical and make good financial sense.

Keep reading to find 32 reasons to celebrate aging, with perks ranging from restaurant discounts to additional tax deductions.

Click through to find out how you can save money and make your retirement savings last.

1. You’re Eligible for AARP Membership

The American Association of Retired Persons is a powerful, nonprofit lobbying group that sells insurance and investment funds, advocates for its members and provides community services. It’s a leading organization for U.S. citizens who are 50 and older.

On a street level, AARP members are eligible to receive discounts on groceries, medication and countless other items. These benefits and discounts, however, come at the cost of an annual membership to that organization.

2. You Can Sign Up for Medicare

Although Medicare isn’t perfect — and not every doctor’s office accepts it — today’s older Americans don’t have to face their golden years without any health insurance like many previous generations did. You must, however, understand that there’s a six-month window — after you turn 65 — during which you can enroll in Medicare Part B, the program’s supplemental insurance. If you attempt to sign up for supplemental insurance after the six-month window closes, you’ll risk paying more in premiums or being denied, according to the Retirement Living Information Center.

Click to learn about 2018 Medicare changes you need to know.

3. You Can Take an Additional Tax Deduction

The tax deadline for 2018 is April 17 — and it will be less painful for seniors. Under recent tax reform law, the standard deduction for single filers was doubled to $12,000, and for married couples filing jointly, $24,000 for tax year 2017.

Seniors will save even more money. Congress left intact the additional standard deduction for filers who are over 65, which allows them to claim up to an additional $1,600 when filing their 2018 returns. That amount doubles to $2,600 for two married taxpayers who are both over 65.

4. You Can Make IRA Withdrawals Penalty-Free

Once you hit age 59.5, the federal government will not ding you a 10 percent penalty for taking money out of your individual retirement account. Even if you’re still working at 59.5, it’s nice to know you can continue to pump money into your IRA and not be dinged for actually using it. And that’s certainly something to celebrate.

5. You Can Travel on the Cheap

Once your children are grown and finished school and you’re retired, you no longer have to travel during the most expensive times of the year — summer and holidays. “Vacations are cheaper at other times of the year,” said Sara Zeff Geber, a Santa Rosa, Calif., retirement coach. And now you can take those cheaper vacations.

6. You Can Become Eligible to Live in a Retirement Community

Retirement communities might not be the absolute cheapest places to retire, but some, like The Villages in Florida or Leisure World in California, offer you the chance to socialize with people your own age — and possibly, discounted real estate prices. “They’re often cheaper than the surrounding homes in the market that are open to everyone,” Geber said. This takes on greater importance in high-cost areas like Southern California, where seniors on fixed incomes might have to move out of state if they sell their homes and can’t buy a new house with the profits.

Read: How Much It Costs to Live in Luxury Retirement Communities

7. You Can Watch Movies at a Discount

When you’re working full-time, catching the latest blockbuster takes planning. Seniors, however, can catch up on all the Oscar-nominated flicks at discounted matinee prices. If catching a movie in the afternoon isn’t your thing, check out senior discounts for evening shows.

8. You Can Visit Museums for Free

Some museums have free admission, but only during certain times of the week. As a retiree, you won’t need to worry about that. If you can’t make it on a free day, though, many museums offer senior discounts. It’s a great time to catch up on all the culture you missed while you were working — and you’ll save money as well.