32 Stores Open on Labor Day 2022 - What Stores Are Open on Labor Day?

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer.

Much like the Fourth of July, Labor Day brings family and friends together to grill, play outdoor games and soak up the summer sun before the first fall chill hits the air.

In the event that you need to make one final run to the store before you fire up the barbecue, check out this list of convenience, grocery and other retail stores open on Labor Day in 2022.

Since Labor Day is a federal holiday, post offices, schools and select banks keep their doors closed — and some stores follow suit. Costco, for example, is closed on Labor Day. Of course, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise since the big-box retailer was closed on the Fourth of July as well.

As noted below, some stores will have modified hours on Labor Day to give their employees time to rest and recharge. So, prior to shopping, call your nearest location to confirm their Labor Day hours since they are subject to change.

Grocery stores open on Labor Day

Albertsons: Stores are open with normal hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find your local store hours here.

Aldi: Stores will be open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here.

Big Y: Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but the website states that "hours may be temporarily adjusted in consideration of our employees and the needs of our customers." Find your local store hours here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: S tores are open 8 a.m. to close. Find your local store hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores, along with GetGo gas stations, remain open with regular hours. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

H-E-B: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will follow adjusted hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Kroger: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Meijer: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies may be closed or follow a modified schedule. Find your local store hours here.

Safeway: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Sam’s Club: The Club is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus Members, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club Members.

Target: Stores are open with regular hours, but they may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Trader Joe’s: Most locations are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Walmart: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Wegmans: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Convenience stores open on Labor Day

CVS: Most locations are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may differ. Find your local store hours here.

Rite Aid: Most locations are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Walgreens: Most locations are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Other stores open on Labor Day

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.

Belk: Most stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Best Buy: Stores are open, but hours may differ by location. Find your local store hours here.

Dollar General: Stores are open with normal hours.

Dollar Tree: Stores are open with normal hours.

The Home Depot: Store hours may differ, but most locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Ikea: Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Kohl’s: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Lowe's: Most locations are open with normal hours. Find your local store hours here.

Petco: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Petsmart: Stores are open with regular hours, but hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com